‘Apex Legends’ Players Want An Ankle Biting Ability, And It’s Genius

Apex Legends players are always looking at ways to make the battle royale game even better, especially with Respawn being so receptive to fan feedback. The latest idea? Ankle biting, and it’s actually a perfect.

The free-to-play battle royale game isn’t the only one to have a knock-out period before a players if finally down and out for good, and it’s those agonizing last few moments of crawling that can feel like a humilating eternity. That’s why some players are advocating for an ankle biting feature: An enemy players comes in too close for that final take down (please stop tea-bagging me guys, I get it, I suck), the downed player can actually crawl over them and deal out 5+ damage to the ankle region if they get too close.

So simple, yet so perfect.

The responding thread was alight with fan appreciation and honestly, it’s deserving. With Apex Legends being met with resounding praise from the gaming community, and with season one on the horizon, the road from here looks like it will be paved with awesome design choices and fan enjoyment. So if players want to bite some ankles? Well, wouldn’t be the weirdest thing to happen!

What say you? Fan of the ankle business, or do you think you can come up with something better? What other features would you like to see added to the title that’s now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy. I promise not to bite you. At least not on your ankle.