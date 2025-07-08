New 7 Days Blood Moons Gameplay Trailer Shows Off a Much Different Style

The 2024 open-world survival game 7 Days to Die blends first-person shooter, horror, and RPG elements to craft a unique experience. Fans of this game are no doubt eagerly looking forward to the upcoming spinoff, 7 Days Blood Moons. This new game from The Fun Pimps still doesn’t have an exact release date, but a new gameplay trailer gives us a better idea of what to expect. And honestly? It’s putting a different twist on the survival horror vibes from the first game.

7 Days to Die recently got its big 2.0 update, which arrived at the tail end of June. Officially dubbed the Storm’s Brewing update, this latest patch brought in dynamic storms to mix up gameplay, along with new enemies. The update has gotten mixed reception from fans so far, and The Fun Pimps are already working on some adjustments. But updating 7 Days to Die isn’t the only project the developer is working on, as their new spinoff game 7 Days Blood Moons is also well underway.

7 Days Blood Moons puts a 4 v 1 spin on the original concept of 7 Days to Die. Gamers will still fortify their bases and engage in some solid shooting action, but with the added twist that one gamer gets to play as the Zombie Hive Master. With that different spin on gameplay, fans expected this latest horror title from The Fun Pimps to be different. But today’s gameplay trailer really highlights the difference in visual style from the original game, as well. You can check out the new cel-shaded look of 7 Days Blood Moons in the gameplay trailer below:

The cel-shading gives the game a distinctly comic-book-style feel, rendering the horror a bit more cartoon and a little less realistic. This kind of gives the feeling of playing a board game as you build your base and work to fortify your defenses against the zombie hordes.

Gamers Offer Up Mixed Reactions to New 7 Days Blood Moons Art Style

For gamers looking for a different vibe in a survival horror game, this visual change could be welcome. For those looking to return to the exact world of 7 Days to Die, however, that’s not quite going to be the feel. For many, the choice for cel-shading on a horror game is a bit of a disappointment, as it doesn’t feel like the most natural fit in tone.

Some gamers are comparing it to the art style of the Borderlands games, and not always as a positive comparison, either. In fact, one commenter calls it “Temu Borderlands,” while another says it feels like an April Fool’s Joke. However, not everyone is disappointed with the artistic changeup. In fact, some Borderlands fans are very much here for the similarities.

Despite some strong negative reactions, many fans are loving the visual changeup from the previous game. Many comments praise the art style, saying it “looks amazing!” It’s definitely a shift from the previous game, and it’s clear not everyone is immediately sold. For many, it will likely take some more in-depth looks at the game to truly decide what to think about the new look for 7 Days Blood Moons.

7 Days Blood Moons will release in Early Access on Steam. The exact release date hasn’t been revealed, but you can Wishlist the game now to stay up to date.