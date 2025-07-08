8 Best Prime Day Video Game Deals

Amazon Prime Day has returned, bringing deep discounts on all kinds of things from skincare to groceries and more. But of course, for gamers, it’s all about those video game deals. This year’s Amazon Prime Day event runs from July 8th to July 11th. During the annual event, Amazon Prime members will be able to save big on certain brands. The discounts include plenty of video games and accessories, so now is a great time to stock your shelves.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For the purpose of this list, we’re focusing on actual video games, rather than consoles or accessories. We’ve got a little something for each console, with many games on sale across multiple platforms. Whatever you’re looking for, these top Amazon Prime Day deals will help you grab some truly excellent games for less.

8. Rune Factory 3

Rune Factory 3 remains a fan favorite in the franchise

Platform(s): Nintendo Switch

Rune Factory 3 isn’t the most recent Rune Factory game, but it is many gamers’ favorite in the franchise. The Standard Edition of Rune Factory 3 is marked down 33% off during Prime Day. That brings this cozy farming sim from $29.99 to $19.99. The Golden Memories edition is also on sale if you want to snag a special edition.

7. Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town

You can get Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral town for less this Prime Day

Platform(s): Nintendo Switch / PS4

For many farming sim fans, Story of Seasons is an iconic cornerstone series. Friends of Mineral Town is the Switch remake of the beloved Harvest Moon: Friends of Mineral Town from the Game Boy Advance era, and it’s become a modern favorite. During Amazon Prime Day, Friends of Mineral Town is on sale for 33% off for both PS4 and Nintendo Switch, making it just $19.99. It’s also available for Xbox One, but sadly that version is not included in the sale.

6. Suikoden I & II HD Remastered

Combat in Suikoden I + II Remastered

Platform(s): PS5 / Nintendo Switch / Xbox Series X

A rare deal deal you can snag regardless of your preferred platform is this Prime Day discount on Suikoden I & II HD Remastered. This remaster brings in new features like auto-save, new environmental sounds, and updated effects. It is 40% off on all three platforms during the Prime Day sale.

5. Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake

Dragon quest 3 got the remake treatment before its predecessors

Platform(s): PS5 / Nintendo Switch / Xbox Series X

Another discount available on all three platforms is Dragon Quest II: HD-2D Remake. This modernized version of the original classic brings gamers back to the immersive world of Dragon Quest, with traditional-style battles, new animations, and streamlined UI. For Prime Day, it’s 42% off on all three platforms, taking the price from $59.99 to just $34.99.

4. Assassin’s Creed Shadows Limited Edition

Assassin’s creed shadows is currently on sale

Platform(s): PS5 / Xbox Series X

The Amazon Exclusive Limited Edition of Assassin’s Creed Shadows includes an extra Sekiryu Character Pack, and for Prime Day, it’s on sale. This is one of the more recent releases on our list, so it’s exciting to see it on sale even for a smaller discount. This version of the latest Assassin’s Creed game is 32% off for PS5 or Xbox Series X, making the usually $70 edition just $47.49.

3. Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Amazon Edition

An absolutely stunning remake of the beloved final fantasy game

Platform(s): PS5

The Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Amazon Edition is another Prime Day deal for gamers. This version comes with a special FF7 Rebirth skin for your PS5 controller, so you can play in style. If you’re still waiting to grab a copy of this iconic remake, Prime Day might be the time. At 43% off, this game comes down from $70 to just $39.99.

2. Horizon Forbidden West Special Edition

Explore a beautifully rendered world in Horizon Forbidden West

Platform(s): PS5

Horizon Forbidden West is a beloved action RPG. If you missed out on it or just want a physical trophy for your shelves, this is one of the better video game deals this Prime Day. The Special Edition, which includes a steel art book and digital soundtrack, is 50% off. That brings it from $79.99 to just $39.99.

1. Just Dance 2025 Limited Edition

The 2025 version of Just Dance adds a new Workout Mode

Platform(s): PS5 / Nintendo Switch

It doesn’t quite hit the same high as Dance Dance Revolution, but Just Dance is still a solid dance game. The Limited Edition includes a special Unicorn Pack with a unique avatar. Physical collectors beware, there is no physical game card involved with this deal, just a download code. But if you’ve been putting off snagging this year’s version of Just Dance, Prime Day’s 60% off discount is a great opportunity to get it for just $19.99.