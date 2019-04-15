‘Apex Legends’ Data Reveals Which Character Is The Biggest Troll

Apex Legends is so fast-paced that there’s never a great reason to use executions. There’s some exceptions — for example — if you don’t have a gun, an execution is probably better than trying to beat your opponent to death. And of course, if someone is taking sniper shots at you from across the map, you head over there, down them, and then execute them. Beyond these two examples though, there’s really never a good reason to whip out an execution. As a result, the common perception of executions is that mostly only trolls do it. Whether this is true or not, who knows, but that’s the general consensus.

That said, one of the stats that Apex Legends stat site Play-Apex.com tracks is executions. So, I figured it would be neat to look at what characters, on average, use executions the most to finally determine what legend is the biggest troll. And surprise, surprise, Mirages are the biggest trolls.

Mirage – .15 percentage Wraith – .12 Gibraltar – .11 Caustic – .09 Lifeline – .07 Pathfinder – .06 Bangalore – .06 Octane – .05 Bloodhound – .04

As you can see, it’s pretty tight, but Mirage is comfortably the trolliest character in the game, while Bloodhounds take home the award for most humble.

Apex Legends is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a mobile port or a Nintendo Switch port. However, Respawn Entertainment has hinted that the latter isn’t happening anytime soon.

