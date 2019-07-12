Major New Apex Legends Gameplay Feature Leaked

It looks like Respawn Entertainment is gearing up to add a big new gameplay feature to Apex Legends on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. More specifically, it looks like the popular battle royale game is adding a portable respawn beacon to the first-person shooter experience. What form this will come in isn’t clear, but presumably it will be an item. Whatever the case, word of a new portable respawn beacon comes way of the games files and via dataminer Shrugtal, who has leaked many things from Apex Legends’ files before they’ve been added to the game.

The file in question actually features audio from the game referencing the item. In fact, there’s two different audio logs referencing the item, suggesting Respawn has been messing around with such a feature, and has already implemented it into the game in some capacity.

As you will know, leaked in-game files are normally a pretty safe bet. That said, who knows what the timeline is. There’s been plenty of things added to the files of Apex Legends that took awhile to come to fruition. In fact, there’s things in the games files that still aren’t in the game and probably never will come. It’s also unclear how long this wav file has been in the game, but it seems to be new, most likely added with the game’s latest update.

A portable respawn beacon is very much an addition you could see Respawn make. Right now, Apex Legends doesn’t really feature items that aren’t guns, grenades, armor, or health, but you’d assume Respawn wants to eventually add to this and make a range of items that have gameplay benefits, such as a portable respawn beacon.

Apex Legends is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports beyond a mobile port, which is expected to arrive sometime soon.

For more news, media, and information on the popular battle royale game, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking right here.