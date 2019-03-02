‘Apex Legends’ Glitch Lets Players Leave Map To Unrestricted Area

A new Apex Legends glitch has been discovered that lets players reach an unrestricted part of the map, and then stay there.

Who the glitch was discovered by is unclear, but recently NRG Esports’ Apex Legends pro player “Dizzy,” demonstrated it when he came across the glitch during a recent live-stream.

As you will know, Kings Canyon features natural boundaries that funnel and direct players. For example, the edge of the map is marked with steep cliffs that if you fall off will send you tumbling to your death. Internally, there are mountains, tall buildings, and more that divide up the map and establish certain boundaries, including vertical ones.

If a player finds themselves in one of these areas, the game will manifest a warning message on screen with a timer that indicates that the player needs to get “in-bounds” in a certain amount of time or they will be killed.

And this is where the new glitch comes into play. As you can see in the video below taken from Dizzy’s stream, players are finding ways to stay out-of-bounds longer than they should be able to, and in the process basically rendering themselves invincible.

Of course, this exploit — which relies completely on bunny-hops — is pretty much a game-breaker, and thus will probably be addressed very soon. Further, it’s the type of exploit that may get players banned that take advantage of it.

Apex Legends is available for free via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more coverage on the game, click here. If it’s out our official review of the new battle royale title you’re after, then click here.

“Respawn Entertainment’s surprise release of Apex Legends put a new spin on the battle royale genre, which seemed like it’d been worn about as thin as it could be,” reads the review. “Apex Legends’ hero shooter route works so well that it makes one wonder how this was never done before, but Respawn did players one better than just throwing another twist into the battle royale formula: it made an outstanding game.”

Thanks, Dexerto.