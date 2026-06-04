11 Anime Coming to HIDIVE in June 2026

The second month of the exciting Spring 2026 anime season is finally here as some of the greatest anime of the year made their debut in April. The first month of the ongoing season includes some of the greatest anime ever, including Witch Hat Atelier, Nippon Sangoku, and many more. Additionally, many sequels were also released this season, including Dr. Stone: Science Future Part 3 and Wistoria: Wand and Sword Season 2. While most of the anime released in every season stream on Crunchyroll, HIDIVE has its own slate of new releases for each month. Most of the series added to the platform each month aren’t always the latest debuts, but it’s never too late to add more shows to your watchlist. The official website of HIDIVE released its May 2026 schedule, including all the series leaving and coming to the platform.

Videos by ComicBook.com

11) Urashiman

10) Judo Boy

9) Mecha-Doc

8) Kirio Fan Club

7) Heavy Metal L-Gaim

6) Time Boken: Royal Revival

5) Ippatsuman

4) Jewel Bem Hunter Lime

3) The Life of Budori Gusuko

2) Yowayowa Sensei

1) Paul’s Miraculous Adventures