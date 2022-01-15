PS5 Version of Apex Legends Seemingly Leaks

A native version of Apex Legends for PlayStation 5 seems like it should be arriving soon. Since the launch of the PS5 at the end of 2020, Apex Legends has been playable on the platform, but only through its PlayStation 4 iteration via backward compatibility. Now, a new leak has suggested that Apex Legends will officially be getting an edition made specifically with PS5 in mind at some point in the future.

According to PlayStation Game Size, which is a Twitter account that tracks all backend functions with the PlayStation Store, a new PS5 version of Apex Legends has recently appeared on the storefront. Although this version of the game isn’t something that fans can download for themselves right now, its appearance here suggests that developer Respawn Entertainment has uploaded the title to the PlayStation servers to then release later. As a whole, this leak has also suggested that if this PS5 iteration of Apex Legends is coming soon, it will be 80GB in total to download.

In the past, Respawn has already made it clear that it will look to release new versions of Apex Legends for PS5 and Xbox Series X in the future. As such, seeing this populate on the PlayStation Store isn’t something that has come out of left field. What this does tell us, however, is that said release of these versions of Apex Legends could be coming about quite soon. As such, we’ll be sure to pay close attention to what Respawn has to say in the coming days and weeks. If any such announcement does end up coming about quite soon, we’ll be sure to update you here on ComicBook.com.

Are you someone that has patiently been waiting for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions of Apex Legends to release? And when do you think that we’ll actually see both of these iterations of the battle royale title arrive? Let me know your thoughts either down in the comments or send me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.