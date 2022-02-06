As part of a media presentation covering the upcoming Season 12 in Apex Legends, “Defiance,” developer Respawn Entertainment also indicated that news about the long-awaited native PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of the popular free-to-play battle royale video game should be coming “very, very shortly.” Given that a PS5 version of Apex Legends seemingly leaked in January, the news could be as simple as its surprise launching or at the very least a release date that is quite soon.

The “very, very shortly” comment, as noted by Eurogamer, doesn’t exactly offer much in details beyond exactly what it says on the tin: news on this soon. The new PS5 and Xbox Series X|S native versions of Apex Legends being a possible surprise launch is purely speculation, but certainly seems like the sort of thing that Respawn Entertainment could do given that Apex Legends itself was a surprise launch as soon as it was announced.

As noted above, there is no telling right now when Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment might launch native versions of the video game for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. In general, Apex Legends Season 12, or “Defiance,” is set to launch on February 8th and bring with it Mad Maggie as its newest Legend. Apex Legends‘ most recent season, “Escape,” is currently available in the game. The season brought with it the new Legend Ash among many other changes. Apex Legends itself is more broadly available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. As of Season 9, the popular free-to-play video game appears to have dropped the numbering in favor of a name only with “Defiance” technically being Season 12. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular video game right here.

