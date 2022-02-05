Apex Legends Season 12: Mad Maggie’s Legendary Skins Revealed

The launch of Apex Legends’ newest character, Mad Maggie, is just a few days away now, and with it will come a range of skins for the Legend to equip in the Apex Games. Most of them will be variants of the existing skins in Apex Legends that populate the less expensive rarity tiers, but as is the case with any Legend, Maggie will have a couple of Legendary skins that are exclusive to that character and will make her stand out even more from other Legends. Ahead of that release, we’ve gotten a preview of what those Legendary skins will look like so that Apex players can start saving up their in-game funds accordingly.

The Alpha Intel account over on Twitter shared a couple of screens this week showing off the Legendary skins for Maggie. Apex players may have seen a couple of skins for the Legend floating around online this week, but given that these are shown in the shop itself and feature the same color and quality one would expect from Legendary cosmetics, it looks like these are indeed the Legendary skins players can expect to equip after they’ve purchased Maggie.

As those who’ve purchased a skin or two in the past will recall, you’ll be able to buy these either with the in-game Crafting Metals or with the Apex Coins you purchase with real money. Given that they’re the Legendary cosmetics, they’ll be the most expensive of the ones offered, but if you’re confident you’re going to be a Maggie main upon release, it might be worth getting one early to stand out from all the other Maggie players that are going to be playing as her when Season 12 launches.

For those who haven’t been keeping up with the whole Maggie business in Apex, below is a rundown of her abilities to show what she can do when she’s added. As you may guess from looking at the abilities, Gibby players are a bit concerned about her Tactical since it apparently penetrates his Dome Shield.

Passive Ability: Warlord’s Ire

Temporarily highlight enemies you’ve damaged, and move faster with a shotgun.

Tactical Ability: Riot Drill

Fire a drill that burns enemies through obstacles.

Ultimate Ability: Wrecking Ball

Throw a ball that releases speed-boosting pads and detonates near enemies.

Mad Maggie and her Legendary skins come to Apex Legends on February 8th with the release of Season 12.