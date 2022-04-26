Apex Legends Season 13 Might Include Spectres from Titanfall

✖

Last week, Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment got fans buzzing with a short clip hinting at the return of Spectres from the Titanfall games. Today, the developer revealed new information about Season 13, "Saviors," including its latest Legend. Newcastle debuted in an all-new trailer, where he can be seen fighting Spectres alongside the other Legends. It's a fun little trailer, but Respawn has not offered any specific details about the robots, or what role they might play in the new season. Either way, it's another neat tie between Apex Legends, Titanfall, and Titanfall 2!

The clip uploaded by Respawn last week can be found embedded below. An image of a Spectre can be found on the bottom right of the computer screen shown.

This is under control. pic.twitter.com/KjYBVy7S4g — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) April 20, 2022

Apex Legends takes place in the same universe as the Titanfall games, and we've seen a number of connections between them over the last few years. Spectres actually appeared in the trailer for Apex Legends Season 5, so some fans are skeptical whether we'll actually see them appear in the game this time. For now, we'll just have to wait patiently for official word from Respawn, but with Season 13 set to drop on May 10th, we shouldn't have to wait too much longer for more information!

Titanfall fans have been begging for a third game in the series, but it seems like the developer is a bit busy with Apex Legends at the moment. While it might not be the same, the spirit of Titanfall clearly lives on in Apex Legends, and it's nice to see elements from the series appearing in the game and its lore. Hopefully Respawn will revisit the series at some point, but until then, fans will just have to settle for what they can get.

Apex Legends is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

