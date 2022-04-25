Apex Legends Season 13 Release Date and New Legend Revealed

✖

Developer Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts have announced that Apex Legends Season 13, titled "Saviors," is officially set to launch on May 10th. As is typical for a new season of the popular, free-to-play battle royale video game, there was also a new playable character or Legend introduced in the form of Newcastle, who also happens to be Bangalore's brother, Jackson. The launch trailer for the new Apex Legends season is light on details, but it teases some major changes to the video game.

Newcastle isn't exactly a surprising addition to the video game given the recent teases and huge leak both implied that Newcastle was coming and that he would be a support character. While no official details about his kit have been announced, the aforementioned leak had indicated that Newcastle was all about shielding allies while reviving, moving, and defending positions. You can check out the new launch trailer for Apex Legends Season 13 for yourself below:

When a monstrous beast attacks Storm Point, Newcastle leaps into the fray to protect and inspire his fellow Legends—because that’s what heroes are for 🛡️ pic.twitter.com/q75VE4W9FS — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) April 25, 2022

In addition to Newcastle, the new season of Apex Legends will also bring with it a reworked Ranked system that, according to Respawn Entertainment, "rewards teamwork and skill" as well as updates to Storm Point. No further details on either of those have been revealed as of yet, but given the proximity to the new season's release date, we likely do not have long to wait in order to find out more.

As noted above, Apex Legends Season 13, or "Saviors," is set to launch on May 10th with Newcastle as its newest Legend. Apex Legends' most recent season, "Defiance," is currently available in the game. The season brought with it the new Legend Mad Maggie among other changes. Apex Legends itself is currently available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. As of Season 9, the popular free-to-play video game appears to have dropped the numbering in favor of a name only with "Saviors" technically being Season 13. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular video game right here.

