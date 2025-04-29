Respawn Cancels Two Projects, Will Focus on Apex Legends & Star Wars

Respawn Entertainment has made an official announcement that two “incubation” projects are being shuttered, as the developer aims to put more effort behind Apex Legends and Star Wars Jedi in the months ahead.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Like many gaming studios in the past several months, Respawn Entertainment has made the choice to focus on fewer new projects, buckling down on franchises that continue to do well for the developer. The update, which was provided in a social media post shared by the official Respawn account, details why it has made the choice to move away from new IPs in favor of established projects.

Respawn Doubles Down on Apex Legends & Star Wars

In the letter to the public, Respawn Entertainment has stated that it has “made the decision to step away from two early-stage incubation projects and make some targeted team adjustments across Apex Legends and Star Wars Jedi.” The letter continued, explaining, “We are deeply grateful to every teammate affected – their creativity and contributions have helped build Respawn into what it is today. We’re offering meaningful support to those impacted, including exploring new opportunities within EA.”

While the language implies that certain positions from these teams may be impacted, staff are being reshuffled, and hopefully not let go, as the adjustments are made. The details about these changes and their impact on Respawn’s staff are not available at the time of writing.

The two incubation projects listed were not named, and no additional information was provided about what they might be in the letter.

Respawn went on to explain that it would like to focus on Apex Legends, specifically by expanding past season updates and what could be added to the franchise to make it more interesting for players. No specifics were given, but it did say it wants to invest in “what’s next for the franchise.” Star Wars Jedi will also be a major focus moving forward, with confirmation that the next chapter of this series is at least on the table for development.

Players in the comments of the post have received the news with mixed emotions. Many have inquired about the status of a possible Titanfall 3, while others have asked for more in-depth explanations on the details of the letter. One player has asked, “What does this even mean? How do you manage to say so many words yet nothing at all?”

Others seem skeptical about the future of Apex Legends, with one comment adding, “Just sell Apex to a studio that cares at this point.”

The majority of viewers are stressed that Titanfall 3 could be one of the early projects getting cut during this refocus effort. Many have already written the title off, certain it will be one cut. It is important to note, however, that while rumors about a possible addition to the Titanfall series have circulated with various reports on its status, no official announcement has been made to imply that it has entered development at this time.

Many have also commented on the choice to focus on Star Wars Jedi, with concerns over how the series has gone with past releases. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, while now holding a fairly positive outlook, launched to mixed reviews in 2023 due to bugs and optimization issues that impacted PC players specifically.

With no clear indication as to what projects were removed from production at this time, players will have to wait for additional information from Respawn to know what has been tabled for the time being, and what anticipated titles might still be planned for future announcements at a later time.