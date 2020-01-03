Simple Apex Legends Feature Needs to Be Added in Season 4

When Apex Legends burst on the scene in early 2018, it was lauded for its innovative “ping” system that took communication in the battle royale genre to the next level. The feature was so useful that even Fortnite eventually copied it. That said, just because the feature was great doesn’t mean it was perfect. It wasn’t, and still isn’t. There’s numerous improvements that could be made to the system, some of which fans hope will be made for Season 4.

Full of hope, one player recently took to Reddit with a simple idea that would be a very welcomed Season 4 addition: allow players to ping items directly from the inventory. In other words, don’t make them drop the item on the ground to ping them. This would save players a lot of time, and allow them to continue to carry the item if there’s no takers.

Of course, this isn’t a game-changing feature or even something that Respawn needs to prioritize, however, the suggestion did shoot straight to the top of the game’s Reddit page, suggesting players not only like the idea, but want Respawn to see it. Besides, it’s not like Apex Legends is going to get or really needs many game-changing features at this point. It needs more quality-of-life features. Save the game-changing additions for when the game is danger of dying.

