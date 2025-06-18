Apex Legends Servers Go Down Abruptly, Respawn Responds

Apex Legends servers are currently down, much to the dismay of players. Respawn Entertainment’s Titanfall series was a huge hit in the 2010s and while Titanfall 3 seems to be as elusive as Half-Life 3 at this point, the series still lives on with the battle royale spin-off, Apex Legends. The shooter made its debut back in 2019 and was an instant hit for EA, as it was still very early in the battle royale trend and it was one of the first truly big ones on console. Of course, Fortnite and PUBG existed, but this was still very much a pre-Warzone world.

Apex Legends has remained a huge game over the years and still gets regular updates and support. Unfortunately, the game is currently down. Players have been reporting that they’re unable to get into matches on Apex Legends, but thankfully, Respawn is already on the case. The team has issued a message confirming that they’re investigating the matter and will have updates soon.

“We’re aware that players are currently unable to connect to Apex. The team is actively investigating and we’ll share updates as soon as we have more information. Thank you for your patience.”

