Apex Legends Gets Steam Release Date, Nintendo Switch Launch Delayed

✖

Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment has good news for PC players and bad news for Nintendo Switch owners this week. The good news for those on the PC is that the game finally has a release date on Steam with Apex Legends scheduled to come to Valve’s marketplace on November 4th which happens to coincide with the launch of Season 7, so you’ll be able to start in on the new season right away if you’re playing the game there. The bad news for Switch owners is that the Switch version of the game has been delayed and will no longer be releasing this year.

The latest on the Steam and Switch versions of the game was shared in an update from Chad Grenier, the game director on Apex Legends. Grenier opened with the Steam announcement of the release date that’ll see the game arrive on its second PC launcher. It’s currently only available on Origin right now, but come November 4th, it’ll be available on Steam as well. Cross-play will be supported between the two launchers so that players can play together regardless of which version they’re on. Progression carries over as well, so everything you’ve been working towards in Origin will be there waiting for you on Steam if you decide to make the move.

Today we'd like to share a quick update on Steam and Switch launches: https://t.co/TEqQfFF0GE pic.twitter.com/aMWZ7xdZaV — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) October 23, 2020

Moving on to the bad news, Grenier also confirmed the Switch delay. He said the team is working on the Switch port now but added that a delay was necessary to make sure the final product isn’t a rushed one. He attributed the delay in part to the working challenges brought on during 2020 and said people will be able to play Apex Legends on the Switch next year with all the cross-play and content other platforms currently have access to.

“Switch owners can expect to get their hands on Apex Legends next year,” Grenier said. “And of course, when Apex Legends does launch on Switch, it’ll come with support for cross-platform play, our latest seasonal content, and full feature parity with the other versions of the game.”

Apex Legends will launch on Steam on November 4th alongside Season 7 and will come to the Nintendo Switch some time next year.