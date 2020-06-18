Apex Legends Crossplay Coming This Fall

✖

Electronic Arts’ annual EA Play event encompassed some of the publisher’s biggest properties this year which of course means Apex Legends, EA’s hit battle royale game, was included. This is just the second EA Play Apex Legends has been featured in since its release early last year, but much progress has been made on the game in terms of both new features and mechanics as well as the games-as-a-service progression that’s now brought Apex Legends into Season 5. This year’s EA Play event confirmed that crossplay will be coming to Apex Legends sometime this fall. This came alongside the announcement that the game will also be available on Steam, as well as Nintendo Switch.

(Photo: Respawn Entertainment)

This fulfills arguably the biggest wish that fans have had since Apex Legends initially launched, as many have hoped to be able to play with players across multiple platforms. Earlier this year, Apex manager Dusty Welch hinted that crossplay would be an "important" part of the game's ongoing future.

"I think on crossplay we see it's something that is kind of expected in the industry and is important to a game like ours," Welch said in April. "Chad and I are obviously big fans of playing our game at work and in our free time -- and we go home on a Friday or weekend and want to play with each other and we're on different systems. On a personal level, yes, we'd love to do that and party up on the weekends. I think it's an important thing to get to."

Apex Legends players came into the EA Play event with their own lists of requested features and announcements depending on how you’re feeling about the current state of the game, but some guesses had a better chance of making appearances during the event than others. In addition to crossplay rumors, there was also some talk of the game being ported to the Nintendo Switch, along with the idea that we’d hear more about the next-gen plans for Apex Legends given what a hot topic the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 are at the moment. Apex Legends was also previously confirmed for a mobile release with EA reaffirming this year that the mobile plans were still in place, but not much was said about that mobile port since then.

As for the current state of Apex Legends, the game’s now in its fifth season with a total of five post-launch Legends added to the game, one for each season. It’s also broken ground on reworks with Mirage being the first Legend to get an overhaul, and we’re up to two different maps currently in the game, three if you count the darkened map that’s been relegated to the PvE mode. That PvE content released at the start of Season 5 and is Apex’s first venture into more story-driven content in-game that connects the Legends further.

