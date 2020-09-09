Apex Legends Suspends September Soiree Event

The September Soiree officially kicked-off today in Apex Legends, but it seems that the event is already running into some problems. The event was supposed to bring back some of the most beloved Limited Time Modes in the game starting with DUMMIES Big Day, but a bug is currently causing server crashes. In a Tweet from the official Apex Legends account, Respawn Entertainment announced the event is officially on hiatus until a fix can be implemented. While this will likely result in some disappointment for players, the developer should have a fix ready in the near future.

Let's get this party started—the September Soiree has begun! 🎉 Now through October 5, we're bringing back a different LTM each week starting today with DUMMIE's Big Day. pic.twitter.com/31rlC0IdHX — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) September 8, 2020

We're hitting pause on the party. After DUMMIES Big Day went live, we discovered a bug that caused server crashes if a player AFKed on character select. For the health of the game and our players, we're turning it off and working on a fix with details to come as we have them. — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) September 9, 2020

DUMMIES Big Day was intended to last through September 15th, while the September Soiree itself would have ended on October 5th. As of this writing, there has been no indication whether or not that will change following the game's current server issues. If Respawn gets the bug under control quickly, it seems likely that the dates will remain the same. If not, the developer might need to change the "September Soiree" name to something a little more fitting!

Beyond DUMMIES Big Day, Respawn has not announced any of the other LTMs that are planned for the event. As such, it's possible the developer could cut one of the planned weeks, in order to make-up for the time that DUMMIES Big Day will miss out on. For now, fans will just have to wait and see what happens.

Apex Legends is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The Nintendo Switch version of the game will arrive this fall. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

