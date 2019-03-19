‘Apex Legends’ Update Adjusts Hitboxes For Gibraltar, Caustic, and Pathfinder

The wait is finally over for Apex Legends players, as Respawn Entertainment has officially released the game’s first Battle Pass, which means Season 1 is underway. That said, a bounty of changes have arrived with the battle royale title’s massive update, which also saw the arrival of Octane, the first new Legend to be added to the mix. The patch notes for said update are full of many fixes and additions that players have been requesting for some time, but one of the most important and longest-standing issues has been rectified – hitboxes have been adjusted for a few of the Legends.

That’s right, the hitboxes for Gibraltar, Caustic, and Pathfinder have all been adjusted “to better align with their shapes.” While Respawn did not expand on the adjustments any further, they did mention in a previous post on Reddit that they would revisit the hitboxes should the initial changes “prove to be insufficient.” Of course, we’ll just have to wait and see how well the adjustments work. If more needs to be done, Respawn will readjust throughout the first season.

Apex Legends is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. If it’s the full patch notes you’re seeking, those can be found right here. However, if you have yet to jump into the new free-to-play battle royale game, here’s a snippet from our official review:

“Respawn Entertainment’s surprise release of Apex Legends put a new spin on the battle royale genre, which seemed like it’d been worn about as thin as it could be. Apex Legends‘ hero shooter route works so well that it makes one wonder how this was never done before, but Respawn did players one better than just throwing another twist into the battle royale formula: it made an outstanding game.

“Apex Legends needs little introduction by now after the game released on February 4th – you pick a Legend, each of them with three unique abilities, drop into a smallish map, and battle royale your way to the top spot. Playing as squads of three is the only option available right now, but Respawn’s communication system combined with the limited number of Legends available now means three players per team is plenty.”

