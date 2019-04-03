‘Apex Legends’ Update Causes Players to Lose Progress, Respawn Responds (Update)

Update: Respawn Entertainment has fixed the issue and provided details on what happened.

Original: Apex Legends was updated on Wednesday with the first new update following the start of the game’s debut season, but the release appears to be causing problems for players’ accounts. Players noticed soon after the update released that their accounts were sometimes being negatively impacted by lost progress, and Respawn Entertainment confirmed that there is indeed an issue affecting these accounts that came with the update. Respawn advised players not to purchase or craft anything in the meantime and said it would provide updates as they’re made available.

The 1.1 Patch rolled out not long ago for all platforms Apex Legends is available for and added only a few changes such as quality of life improvements and bugfixes for various Legends and interactions, though it’s been the progression problems that have been the unfortunate highlight of the update. Respawn tweeted from the official Apex Legends Twitter account to confirm something was amiss with account progression and followed that up soon afterwards with another tweet that said players should avoid making purchases or crafting items until the issue is resolved.

We are aware and looking into the issue with accounts losing their progress after the update today. Will provide update ASAP. — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) April 3, 2019

Until the issue has been resolved we recommend players do not buy or craft anything. We’ll continue to provide updates, along with an ETA, as information comes in. — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) April 3, 2019

A nearly identical announcement about the problems was shared on the game’s subreddit, though it offered no more information about the issue. Respawn reiterated in that post that it’s working on reaching a point where an ETA for the progression problem’s fix can be given. The full patch notes for Respawn’s latest Apex Legends update can be read here.

