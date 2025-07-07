Disney Dreamlight Valley Patch Notes Reveal Free and Paid Changes Arriving This Week

A new update is coming to Disney Dreamlight Valley on July 9th, and developer Gameloft has revealed everything players can expect to see. This update is largely focused on the second half of The Storybook Vale paid expansion. Buyers have been waiting since late last year to see how the story reaches its conclusion, and to add some new Villagers to their Valley. However, that’s not the only thing players can expect to see with this update. Disney Dreamlight Valley‘s base game will also be getting several bug fixes, regardless of whether or not the expansion has been purchased.

Several of the bug fixes in this week’s update relate to the Mysteries of Skull Rock, which was the Disney Dreamlight Valley update released in mid-June. Notably, players can expect to see fixes tied to both Peter Pan and the Forgotten. Aurora and Maleficent are the big newcomers arriving in the second half of The Storybook Vale, and while they’ll be exclusive to those who buy the expansion, Gameloft has outlined some new Premium Shop additions inspired by both characters. Those will be available to everyone, with the caveat being that they must be purchased using Moonstones. Full patch notes from the game’s official website can be found below:

NEW CONTENT (THE STORYBOOK VALE EXPANSION PASS HOLDERS)

Return to the Vale and descend into The Unwritten Realm, a void of swirling storybook pages – the place where stories go when they’re forgotten and come from before they’re written! Discover Maleficent and help her avoid being unwritten!

Venture into the pages of a storybook to uncover Aurora in an enchanting Dream Style in addition to her regular look.

Help Maleficent and Aurora settle into the Vale and complete their friendship questlines to unlock stunning new items and outfits inspired by their malevolent and benevolent ways.

Equip your latest Royal Tool and harness the power of the Royal Net to catch new evasive Snippets – living embodiments of the Lorekeeper’s scattered pages.

Use new and original Snippets to complete these new challenging Lorekeeper Tales – tapestries that tell the stories of classic Disney and Pixar films.

Discover what Maleficent and Hades have hidden up their sleeves.

Team up with new allies to put a stop, once and for all, to these villainous schemes and save the Vale.

New special premium shop bundles sold in Moonstones inspired by Aurora and Maleficent will be available for ALL players!

TOP CHANGES AND BUG FIXES (AVAILABLE TO ALL PLAYERS)

Fixed an issue where the player would not receive a reward for reaching max level with the Forgotten.

Fixed an issue in the ‘Healing House’ quest where Mirabel won’t go to Player’s house

Fixed an issue where holding the direction arrow while attempting to switch to diagonal mode prevents the mode from updating.

Fixed an issue where NPCs may sit in the air near the Peter Pan House.

Fixed an issue where closing a purchase prompt in the shop would scroll the menu up to a different section.

Fixed an issue where NPC’s with animations that interact with flowers would not have a cooldown.

Fixed an issue in Photomode where the controller’s focus shifts to the poses tab row instead of selecting the Sprint pose.

Fixed an issue where some small vertical lines would appear in the Photomode menu.

Fixed an issue where items cannot be marked as favorite or hidden via touchscreen when there is more than one item in the catalog.

Did you purchase The Storybook Vale expansion for Disney Dreamlight Valley? What are your thoughts on the two paid expansions that have been released for the game?