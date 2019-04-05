New ‘Apex Legends’ Video Settles The Debate And Proves The Peacekeeper Is Broken

The Peacekeeper isn’t the best weapon in Apex Legends. That honor belongs to the Wingman. In fact, I don’t even think it’s the second best gun in the game. Both the Spitfire and R-301 Carbine are better. But that doesn’t mean the game’s best shotgun isn’t broken. It’s very broken. Back in March a video surfaced that documented just how broken the shotgun’s spread is. More specifically, it showed that you get the same spread from aiming down sights as you do firing from the hip. If this wasn’t enough to convince you the gun is broken and needs to be retooled, don’t worry, there’s more.

Recently one player took to Reddit to share a video of themselves using The Peacekeeper how it was designed to be used: a sniper. That’s right. We’ve had it wrong the whole time. The Peacekeeper isn’t a shotgun. It’s meant for long-range. Don’t believe me: check out the aforementioned video for yourself:

I know what you’re thinking: he only dished out eight and then ten damage. Sure. But the player shouldn’t be dealing any damage with a shotgun from that distance. Also, riddle me this: how is it that when I use the Peacekeeper I’ll shoot someone pointblank and continuously just have 8s and 14s pop off their body like I’m sneezing on them. But other people can use the Peacekeeper as a sniper in a reality where bullet spread is a myth.

Yes, it’s only a minuscule amount of damage, but the Peacekeeper shouldn’t be dealing out any damage from that distance. It’s a (broken) shotgun.

Apex Legends is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, media, and information on the popular battle royale game, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking right here.

