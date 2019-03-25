How to Watch Apple’s Special Event and What to Expect

Apple’s got a big event scheduled for March 25th that’s expected to reveal some exciting new products from the massive tech company. Apple CEO Tim Cook will take the stage at the Steve Jobs Theater in California on Monday, and if you’re hoping to tune in and see what news will be unveiled, Apple’s got you covered with a livestream set up to broadcast the event. Exactly what it’ll be showing isn’t known, though people already have a few ideas on what to expect.

The easiest way to watch Apple’s event when it starts at 10 a.m. PT is to visit the Apple Events page on the company’s site. Heading to the site now will show a teaser for the “Apple Special Event” and the time that it starts, though it still gives no indication of what might be revealed.

According to some theories and speculation though, we’ll see news of video-streaming subscription service. Such a product from Apple has been talked about for a while now with reports from last month suggesting that Apple was due to announce the service in March. Big names like J.J. Abrams and Jennifer Aniston were said to be connected to Monday’s event. Assuming the service is revealed, it’s said to take on similar subscription products like Netflix and Amazon’s Prime Video.

It’s show time. Tune in March 25th at 10 a.m. PT to watch our #AppleEvent live on Twitter. Tap ❤️ below to get updates from @Apple pic.twitter.com/b6qno83rqS — Apple (@Apple) March 20, 2019

Another product that might be revealed is Apple‘s new subscription system for the App Store’s many games. More recent reports suggested that Apple is working on a subscription service for paid games in the retailer’s digital storefront with a focus being placed on the games playable with an iPhone or iPad. This service, the reports claimed, will bundle together different paid games at one price with the revenue made from the subscription fees being divided among the game developers based on how much the different games were played.

Whatever gaming news Apples has to reveal during the event, if any, it’ll be interesting to see how it stacks up to Google’s transition into the gaming sphere through Google Stadia. Google’s new gaming service was previously referred to as “Project Stream” and has now expanded to be a service that allows full games to be streamed directly to Google Chrome browsers on an array of devices.

Apple Events is the place to be to catch Apple’s big production, so tune into the company’s site at 10 a.m. PT to see what’s in store.

