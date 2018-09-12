Apple Reveals iPhone Xs, Xs Max, and Xr

Apple revealed multiple new iPhones today during a special event, which was streamed live globally. Three new iPhone models were revealed today: the iPhone Xs, Xs Max, and Xr.

The premium model this “generation” is going to be the iPhone Xs Max, starting at $999. This phone features a 6.5-inch OLED display capable of cranking out a 2688×1242 resolution (in other words, it’s way sharper than anything should be on a screen this small, and it’s going to look amazing). The Xs Max, like the Xs, will be powered by the rumored A12 Bionic processor, and boasts 4GB of RAM. As is the trend with most modern smartphones on the market right now, you can also look forward to a dual-lens 12 megapixel camera. You’ll have the option of 64GB, 256GB, or 512GB of internal storage.

The iPhone Xs will start at $899, and features most of the same specs and features as the Xs Max. We’re still dealing with the same A12 Bionic processor and an OLED display (5.8 inches), and we still have 4GB of RAM to work with.

The iPhone Xr will be the most affordable of the bunch, starting at $699. This guy boasts a 6.1-inch LCD display, and will house either an A12 Bionic or A11 chip, and 3GB of RAM. You’re still getting a 12 megapixel camera, but you’ll only have a single lens on this model.

No matter which model you choose, you can count on this new line of smartphones pretty much crushing any game you want to throw at them. Apple designs some of the best mobile processors in the world in-house, specifically for its products, and they really do crank under pressure. The 4-core A12 GPU is about 50 percent faster than the GPU we saw in the A11. All told, we’re looking at a chip that’s capable of processing up to 5 trillion operations per second.

Bethesda’s Todd Howard took the stage to show off their forthcoming RPG The Elder Scrolls: Blades, which is hitting iOS this fall. This looks incredible, and gamers are going to love all of the juice available in the newer models. Ninety percent of gaming in the United States reportedly goes down on mobile, so you’re not only looking at your next new phone — you could be looking at your next primary gaming device.