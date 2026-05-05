Arc Raiders Gets First New Update for May 2026, Here Are the Changes

A new update for Arc Raiders has today been released to kick off May 2026. This past week, Embark Studios let loose the major Riven Tides update for Arc Raiders, which most notably added a new map to the extraction shooter. And while today’s patch is much smaller when compared to this previous one, it still brings some important tweaks to the game that players should appreciate.

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Downloadable now across PS5, Xbox, and PC platforms, update version 1.27.0 for Arc Raiders is mainly focused on fixing various bugs that have been discovered since the launch of the Riven Tides patch. Some of these issues are tied to certain maps, while others are related to audio and specific character cosmetics.

Moving forward, Embark Studios says that it’s already working on a larger balance update for Arc Raiders that should release in the future. These tweaks are being made in response to feedback that players have provided since the arrival of Riven Tides. For now, Embark says that it’s not ready to push out any balance adjustments as it wants to make sure the changes it makes are the right ones. More info on this patch should likely be provided in the days or weeks to come.

Until then, if you want to get a look at the full patch notes for this new Arc Raiders update today, you can find them attached below.

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ARC

Fixed Turbine attacks not being visible from far away.

Players can now drop their carryable and fight off Ticks when they are attacked while carrying something.

Adjusted visibility on proximity mines deployed from the Turbine.

Improved the quality of Turbine landing behaviour to mitigate instances of poor landing zone selection, such as treetops.

Audio

Fixed an issue that caused game sounds to be quieted by the Turbine’s sound effects.

Increased the distance from which a Turbine can be heard.

Fixed an issue where vegetation-heavy areas on Riven Tides lacked audio feedback when moving or shooting.

Fixed audio and animation issues when trying to very quickly use items.

Cosmetics

Updated Howdy emote so it’s available while sprinting.

The Rachetta outfit’s colors are now more accurate.

Maps

Riven Tides

Fixed the “Field Depot” POI not counting for the “Off the Radar” quest.

Fixed several floating and buried fruit baskets.

Fixed a spot where players could fall through the floor.

Stella Montis

Fixed missing collision on wall that allowed ARC and players to shoot through it.

Utility

Trigger ‘Nades

Fixed a recently introduced bug that allowed players to trigger the grenades instantly when thrown.

Progression