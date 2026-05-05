Call of Duty Rumor Debunked by Activision Ahead of New Game Reveal

Activision has officially debunked a widespread rumor tied to the next Call of Duty game. To kick off this week, a new rumor began making the rounds online that claimed the 2026 entry in the Call of Duty franchise would again be coming to PS4 and Xbox One. While not confirmed, this news quickly upset many Call of Duty fans, as the last-gen versions of recent entries have widely been viewed as holding the series back in some capacity. Surprisingly, Activision itself opted to respond to this hearsay and has denied it outright.

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In a post made on the official Call of Duty X account, Activision said bluntly that this year’s installment is not in the works for PS4 (and presumably Xbox One). Nothing else was shared about the game, but this is one of the first times that Activision has spoken openly about the project. While further details on the 2026 Call of Duty game have yet to come to light, this will be the first title in the series to be exclusive to current-gen hardware since the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S launched in 2020.

“Not sure where this one started, but it’s not true,” said Activision plainly. “The next Call of Duty is not being developed for PS4.”

For Activision to have so directly denied this rumor to the next Call of Duty game implies that its proper reveal should be happening soon. Countless reports have suggested that this year’s entry will be that of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, which will serve as a sequel to 2023’s Modern Warfare 3. Regardless of what Modern Warfare 4 has in store, Activision very much needs this new entry to be a success after the failure of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, which became one of the worst-selling games in the series over the past 20 years.

Based on how Activision has operated in the past, the formal reveal of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 should happen at some point this summer. Given that the Xbox Games Showcase was the venue where Black Ops 7 was announced in 2025, the 2026 edition of this event, which is set to transpire on June 7th, is worth keeping an eye on next month.

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