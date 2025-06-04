Arc System Works Reveals New Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls Game

During today’s PlayStation State of Play, Arc System Works and Marvel Games revealed a brand-new fighting game called Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls. For those who love a Street Fighter-style game, this Marvel brawler is poised to deliver. The new tag team fighting game is slated to release for PS5 & PC in 2026. The State of Play featured a truly in-depth look at the new game and its team tactics, giving gamers a solid insight into the inspiration behind the game and what fans can expect from Arc System Works’ take on Marvel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This newly revealed game from the studio behind iconic games like Dragon Ball: Fighter Z will feature 4 x 4 tag team battles using your favorite Marvel characters. With a familiar style that is reminiscent of games like Marvel vs. Capcom, yet shows off the unique flavor of Arc Systems Works, the game brings a Marvel-centered flair to the fighting genre. To get a first look at what to expect, check out the official reveal trailer from the June 2025 State of Play:

Play video

The trailer reveals several beloved Marvel characters who will appear in the game, including Iron Man, Captain America, Star Lord, Ms. Marvel, Doctor Doom, Storm, and Spider-Man. Truly, the roster is already looking good, and it’s likely just a preview of what’s to come.

Marvel Games now has several exciting titles on the way in the next few years, with this latest game joining previous reveals like the arcade-style fighting game Marvel Cosmic Invasion and the mobile game Marvel Mystic Mayhem. Clearly, there will be no lack of exciting new Marvel Games projects for fans to enjoy across multiple platforms.

Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls does not have a confirmed release date, but is expected to arrive sometime in 2026. It will be available as a PS5 console exclusive, but is also set to release for PC via Steam and Epic Games.