Every Major Reveal From the June 2025 PlayStation State of Play

After months of silence, Sony is finally ready to talk about what’s in store for the PS5 in the coming months during its new PlayStation State of Play live stream. The event, which is set to take place today, June 4th, will be only the second State of Play to transpire in 2025 (not counting April’s stream dedicated entirely to Borderlands 4). As such, there should be plenty of major announcements made during this new State of Play that will let PlayStation fans know more about what’s heading to PS5 not only in 2025, but perhaps 2026 and beyond.

Per usual, this State of Play for June 2025 is set to stream across YouTube and Twitch. Sony hasn’t confirmed any games that will appear during the presentation, but it is known to last a little over 40 minutes in total.

If you’re clicking on this article, though, you’re likely choosing not to watch the State of Play and instead just want to get a quick glimpse of what the broadcast brought with it. To that end, we’ll be updating this article in real time as the State of Play takes place with every major reveal from Sony. As such, bookmark this page or be sure to refresh it if you’d like to see every game of note that was spotlighted during the June 2025 State of Play.

Lumines Arise Announced

Play video

A new game in the Lumines series, Lumines Arise, kicked off the State of Play. Coming from Enhance, the team behind Tetris Effect, Lumines Arise is set to hit PS5 and PSVR2 later this year.

Pragmata Re-Emerges After Years of Silence

Play video

The mysterious Pragmata from Capcom, which was first unveiled years ago, finally received a new gameplay trailer at today’s State of Play. It’s poised to release on PS5 in 2026, but a specific window within the year has yet to be detailed.

Suda51 Reveals New Game Romeo is a Dead Man

Play video

Following its work on the No More Heroes series, developer Grasshopper Manufacture and director Goichi “Suda51” Suda are back with Romeo is a Dead Man. Not much is known about this new IP just yet, but it’s potentially slated to release on PS5 in 2026.

Play video

The next entry in the Silent Hill series, Silent Hill f, is officially launching on September 25, 2025. A new trailer for the game was also unveiled that shows more gameplay and story details than ever before.

Play video

The next Digimon game, Digimon Story Time Stranger, is officially launching on October 3, 2025.

Final Fantasy Tactics Getting New Remaster

Play video

Final Fantasy Tactics, the acclaimed PS1 strategy game, is returning on modern platforms on September 30. Formally titled Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles, this new release will come to both PS5 and PS4.

Classic Mortal Kombat Games Returning With New Collection

Play video

At long last, NetherRealm is bringing back many of its oldest Mortal Kombat games in the form of Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection. This bundle will contain many of the various versions of Mortal Kombat, Mortal Kombat 2, Mortal Kombat 3, and Mortal Kombat 4 and will release this year.

Nioh 3 Announced With First Trailer

Play video

A third entry in Team Ninja’s Nioh series is happening and will release in early 2026. For those looking to get in on the action now, a new demo for Nioh 3 is dropping on the PlayStation Store today.

Thief Returns With a New VR Game

Play video

The legendary stealth-action franchise Thief is coming back, this time as a VR game. Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow is in the works for PSVR2 and will launch in 2025.

007 First Light Finally Revealed

Play video

IO Interactive’s much-anticipated James Bond game, 007 First Light, has finally been unveiled. Its first trailer shows off extensive looks at not only gameplay, but the story that will center around a younger version of Bond.

Ghost of Yotei Getting Dedicated Event Next Month

Play video

Ghost of Yotei made an incredibly brief appearance at the State of Play as Sony announced that a dedicated event for the game will happen in July 2025.

New Marvel Fighting Game Announced

Play video

A surprise announcement to close out the State of Play was that of a new Marvel fighting game. Dubbed Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls, this new tag-fighter comes by way of Guilty Gear developer Arc System Works. It’s set to release in 2026 only on PS5 and PC.