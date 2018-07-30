Arcade1Up Home Arcade Cabinets Drop to $299

Last week, a line of 3/4 scale (4-feet tall) arcade cabinets from Arcade1Up launched, bringing the classic arcade experience home for a relatively affordable $399. In the months leading up to the release, that was the price listed in press releases and promotions. However, when pre-orders went live, Walmart put the cabinets up for $299 – and kept them there.

GameStop originally listed the Arcade1Up cabinets with a $399 price tag, but later dropped it to match Walmart. At the time of writing, you can still pre-order the cabinets at that price in both locations, and we highly suggest that interested parties jump on them – particularly at Walmart where they will score free 2-day shipping on the September 25th release date. There’s no telling if this price will be permanent and sell-outs are likely (particularly on the Street Fighter cabinet). If sell-outs do occur, keep in mind that Bed Bath & Beyond is slated to be the third Arcade1Up launch partner at some point in the near future.

At only $299 these arcade cabinets seem like the gaming bargain of the century. Each machine is loaded with several games in a traditional arcade cabinet design with the original control and button configurations and a hi-res display. They’re ideal for dens and gaming rooms, offices, businesses and more.

The launch lineup of Arcade1Up cabinets includes:

Atari’s Centipede Cabinet: Centipede, Millipede, Missile Command, Crystal Castles

Atari’s Asteroids Cabinet: Asteroids, Tempest, Major Havoc, Lunar Lander

Midway’s Rampage Cabinet: Rampage, Defender, Joust, Gauntlet

Capcom’s Street Fighter II Championship Cabinet: Street Fighter II Championship, Super Street Fighter II New Challenger, Super Street Fighter II Turbo

Capcom’s Final Fight Cabinet: Final Fight, 1944: The Loop Master, Ghosts N’ Goblins, Strider

Cabinet risers and chairs will also be available soon as will new titles in the Arcade1Up lineup. At this price, it is actually plausible to build an entire retro-style arcade at home without going broke. For additional details, check out the official description for the Street Fighter arcade cabinet below.

Brace yourself to be plunged back in time to an era of adrenaline pumping, old school fun with Arcade 1Up as it brings iconic gaming back to you. Whether you are a retro junkie or curious to check out the hype this is the perfect way to enjoy arcade play within your home, dorm room or office. Arcade 1Up arcades are available in multiple exciting versions, the just under 4ft tall cabinets include commercial grade construction and coinless operation. All the machines feature original artwork of all-time iconic games. With immersive full-color hi-res displays and sounds, and combined with original joystick and control buttons setup, you are looking at endless hours of gaming!

Relive the glory days of arcade gaming in the comfort of your own home with Arcade 1Up’s Street Fighter ll at home arcade machine!

Perfect for when your friends are over, the two-player joystick/button configuration brings the Street Fighter ll Champion Edition arcade experience into the comfort of your home. Street Fighter ll Champion Edition is a mix of combat, skill and strategy. Its important to know when to block, jump, grapple, punch or kick your opponent. Fight against Ai, or your friends and perfect your own fighting style by mixing in combos of your desire.

Specifications:

Classic upright “Cabinet” design

Dimensions: 45.8 H x 22.75 H x 19 W

Weight: 58.5lbs

3 Games in 1 (Street Fighter ll Champion Edition, Street Fighter ll The New Challengers, Street Fighter ll Turbo)

Upgraded 17″ Color LCD screen

Authentic arcade controls

Commercial-grade construction

Original Artwork

Coinless operation

Owner can adjust the volume

On Screen Game Selection Menu

Plugs into an AC outlet

