Arcane Season 2 Limited Edition 4K Blu-ray Steelbook Pre-Orders Are Up

The Arcane animated series on Netflix was a huge critical success for Riot Games and their League of Legends property, but all of that quality came at a very high cost. The show was so expensive to produce that Riot Games decided to call it quits after two seasons and shift focus back on the games. But how spectacular were those two seasons? You definitely won’t regret adding them to your Blu-ray collection, and if you already own the first season, grabbing the limited edition 4K Blu-ray Steelbook edition of Season 2 is a no-brainer.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Currently, pre-orders for the Arcane Season 2 4K Steelbook with the sepia tone Jinx cover and the standard Blu-ray are available here on Amazon with a release date set for October 21st. A Vi-themed Steelbook in a similar, darker style should also be available via that link in the coming days. Discounts are expected, and pre-order customers will automatically get them ahead of the launch date. Speaking of discounts, If you don’t already own the first season, now would be a great time to pick it up as both the Jinx and Vi Steelbook 4K Blu-rays are discounted on Amazon. This is especially true with the Vi cover, which is only $28.49 (48% off) at the time of writing. A full breakdown of the special features on the Arcane Season 2 4K Blu-ray can be found below:

Arcane League of Legends Season 2 4K Blu-ray Steelbooks / Arrive October 21st pre-order on Amazon

“Inside The Writer’s Room” Featurette

“The Voices In My Head: Crafting The Performances”

Artist Breakdowns – Featuring 14 Artists From Fortiche

“A Sonic Ballet: Music & Sound” Featurette

Music Video: “Ma Meilleure Ennemie”

Music Video: “Blood, Sweat & Tears”

Music Video: “Paint the Town Blue”

“Going Another Way: Episode 7” Featurette

Storyboards & Animatics

Art Gallery

Synopsis: “The award-winning series based on the League of Legends universe reaches its epic conclusion in Arcane Season Two. Following Jinx’s devastating attack on the Council, the conflict between utopian Piltover and underground Zaun escalates to all-out war. As both sides grapple with the new threat of the brutal empire of Noxus, further experimentation with the powerful yet volatile Hextech may spell disaster for them all.

With the final season complete, Arcane stands as one of the most critically acclaimed animated series of all time. Riot Games and Fortiche Productions combine engrossing and prescient storytelling with artfully crafted visuals to set a new paradigm for the medium of animation.”