New Persona Update Teases Big News Is Coming Soon

A new update tied to the Persona franchise has indicated that big news could soon be coming from developer Atlus. This past year, Atlus announced that it was working on a new remake of Persona 4 dubbed Persona 4 Revival. This project is presumably in development alongside the next mainline entry in the franchise, Persona 6, which Atlus has made clear for multiple years that it would one day release. Now, if a new update is a tease of things to come, we could be getting an update on one of these projects in the near future.

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As of today, a new trademark for Persona was found to have been registered in Europe by Sega, the parent company of Atlus. Details of why the trademark was registered aren’t clear, as the trademark is simply for “Persona” alone and not any other specific entries in the series. While this could simply be Sega’s way of re-upping its trademark for Persona, in the past, we’ve seen other companies make trademark filings like this in advance of new information coming about. As such, this could be an early indicator that Atlus is planning a big announcement tied to the property.

SEGA Corporation has filed a trademark for Persona within the European Union pic.twitter.com/MEkN6B0tuq — MeovvCAT (@osu_MeovvCAT) March 26, 2026

If we are set to get some Persona news in the coming days or weeks, it would almost certainly be tied to Persona 4 Revival. When this remake was announced last year, Atlus showed off very little of it, which only raised questions about what the final product will look like. As such, there’s still much that Atlus has to show about Persona 4 Revival as the game approaches its release, which is poised to happen at some point before the end of March 2027.

When it comes to Persona 6, it’s still hard to know when the next mainline entry in the franchise might be revealed. Given that 2026 represents the 30th anniversary of Persona as a whole, it has been theorized that Atlus might announce Persona 6 before the end of the year to give fans a taste of what the future of the series will have in store. Until this actually happens, though, it’s better to expect that nothing of this sort will come about until Persona 4 Revival first sees the light of day.

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