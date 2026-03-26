Award Winning 2025 Switch Exclusive Coming to Xbox Game Pass Very Soon

2026 is off to an interesting start for Xbox. With staffing changes and confirmation that the next-gen console will run PC games, a lot is in flux for the gaming company. But its popular gaming subscription service, Xbox Game Pass, continues to offer an exciting and constantly expanding library of solid games. And during today’s Xbox Partner Showcase, gamers got a first look at several new games headed to Xbox platforms and Game Pass. While many are slated for fall 2026 or even 2027, one of the best games I’ve played in recent years is headed to Xbox consoles next month.

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During its March 2026 Partner Showcase, Xbox revealed that the hit indie sequel, Hades 2, is launching on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Game Pass. The Best Action Game winner launched as a Switch console exclusive in September 2025. It earned quite a few awards at the 2025 Game Awards, and for good reason. It is every bit a worthy sequel to the wildly popular Hades. And now, it’s headed to Xbox Game Pass on April 14th, with a simultaneous launch on PS5 that same day.

Image courtesy of Supergiant Games

Gamers with an Xbox or PS5 at home have been waiting for this news ever since Hades 2 hit Switch (and Switch 2) last year. At long last, the timed console exclusive period is up, and gamers on all platforms will be able to experience Supergiant’s God-like Rogue-like for themselves.

Hades 2 is the follow-up to the hit Hades, bringing players a new main character, fresh storyline, and new challenges to tackle. It also happens to be one of the best games I’ve played in recent memory. And I’m not alone, as Hades 2 earned a 95 Metascore and received multiple Game Awards nominations, including a win for Best Action Game. And now, its period of timed Switch/Switch 2 console exclusivity is coming to an end.

The Xbox Partner Showcase is, of course, focused on games headed to Xbox, so that was the primary takeaway for those tuning in to the showcase today. But the release date screen confirming that Hades 2 will launch for Xbox on April 14th also boasts a PS5 logo. And indeed, a news post from Supergiant confirms that April 14th is the release date for both Xbox and PS5 versions of Hades 2. That means the game will be available on all major consoles, as well as PC, come next month. And that’s great news for gamers everywhere.

Image courtesy of Supergiant Games

For those who have Xbox Game Pass, Hades 2 is confirmed to be headed to the subscription service as well. The Xbox Wire blog doesn’t confirm which tiers of Xbox Game Pass will offer Hades 2, though it is likely to be part of the Ultimate subscription. When it arrives on Xbox Game Pass on April 14th, Hades 2 will be playable on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox on PC, and Xbox Cloud and will be an Xbox Play Anywhere title.

Hades 2 is available now on PC and Nintendo Switch/Switch 2 for $29.99. It will release for PS5 and Xbox consoles via Xbox Game Pass on April 14th.

Are you excited to see Hades 2 headed to more consoles next month? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!