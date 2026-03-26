6 Best One Piece Games, Ranked

One Piece is one of the biggest franchises on the planet. Between the hit manga, sprawling anime, and increasingly popular live-action adaptation, there are plenty of ways for fans to dive into this wonderful world. Unfortunately, the only place One Piece has really been lacking over the years is in great video adaptations. There have been a few solid attempts over the years, but it’s mostly been a source of frustration for fans. That said, if you want to try a solid video game version of One Piece, the games below are your best bet.

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Here are the six best One Piece video games.

6) One Piece: World Seeker

One Piece World Seeker sceenshot

World Seeker isn’t a very good video game, so you might be wondering why it’s on this list. Well, for one, One Piece just doesn’t have a ton of great games to point to. However, this isn’t just the best of the worst. World Seeker actually has a few fun ideas that make it worth checking out for fans of the series.

See, this open-world adventure tells a brand-new story on a prison island. It’s not going to become anyone’s new favorite arc, but it’s a fun side story that feels like it could be filler for the anime. Plus, Luffy does have a few genuinely fun traversal options to try out. It’s not a good game, but One Piece fans can still have a solid time playing through the story.

5) One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3

The Pirate Warriors series puts Luffy and the gang into a Dynasty Warriors-like setting, which means high-energy combat against tons of baddies. It’s a bit mindless, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

Plus, you can play as several different members of the Straw Hats, which makes it a great option to introduce new fans to the series. The controls aren’t too difficult to wrap your mind around, either, so it’s a family-friendly adventure that’ll be a blast for everybody.

4) One Piece (Game Boy Advance)

This GBA beat ’em up isn’t breaking new ground, but it’s a fun romp through the world of One Piece. Developer Dimps is almost always a steady hand in development. It doesn’t have many hits, but there aren’t many stinkers in its catalog either.

That basically sums up the Game Boy Advance version of One Piece. It’s got a colorful, chunky look and adds just enough personality with cute animations. The campaign mode might not be especially lengthy by modern standards, but it was relatively robust when it launched on the GBA.

3) One Piece: Unlimited World Red

This brawler strikes a solid balance between the Musou-style combat from the Pirate Warriors series and the beat ’em up gameplay from the GBA game. It also features an original story, which means it can sometimes feel like a neat filler arc for the anime. Plus, most of the stages look great, which you can’t always say about a One Piece game.

If you fall in love with Unlimited World Red, there’s also the two-part Wii game: Unlimited Cruise. That duology doesn’t quite hit the same highs, but some fans still got a kick out of it. That said, it might be tough to get your hands on both games, making it a game you can skip.

2) One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco

Pirate Warriors 4 is often called a love letter to the franchise. It features a massive roster of characters that you can take into the Musou combat. As you fight against hordes of enemies, you can use dozens of Luffy’s friends, most of whom have their own unique attacks.

It also features a retelling of the Wano Arc, giving series fans a new perspective on that period of the franchise. The only real problem is that it is very much a Dynasty Warriors-style game. If you don’t like that style of game, you won’t like this one. Players who love feeling like an unstoppable warrior will have a blast, though.

1) One Piece Odyssey

If Musou games aren’t your style, One Piece Odyssey switches things up, turning the series into a turn-based RPG. It sounds like a weird direction for a series based on action-packed fights, but it mostly works for Odyssey. It also doesn’t hurt that exploration is a joy, and the visuals will blow you away with how well the developers have captured the anime.

Don’t get me wrong, there are a few negatives to keep in mind. Outside of difficult boss encounters, most of the combat encounters are a bit too easy, especially for veteran RPG fans. Plus, the story can slow to a crawl at times, which could cause some players to bounce off. Still, this is by far the best One Piece game fans have been treated to so far. Hopefully, as the franchise continues to surge in popularity, we’ll see even more studios take a stab at making the next great One Piece game.

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