‘Arena of Valor’ Nintendo Switch Beta Coming Soon

Arena of Valor, the smash-hit MOBA that has taken the world by storm, will be holding a closed beta on Nintendo Switch this summer. If you’ve been looking for a truly competitive strategy game or MOBA to scratch that PvP itch, look no further. You can sign up for the beta by completing this survey.

The Arena of Valor beta has already come and gone for European players, so this will be the second time that the game has been tested overseas. For North American players, however, this will be our first exposure to Arena of Valor running on a console. The game has been out for a while on iOS and Android, where you can currently download it and play for free. If you’re at all interested or intrigued, I suggest you do that straight away.

I’ve had a ton of fun with Arena of Valor, and I’ve enjoyed tens of hours of intense competitive gameplay on mobile. I’ve also been able to attain a huge roster of heroes, and power up a few mains, without spending a single penny. The rewards and progression systems are extremely generous, especially for regular players, and we have a feeling that once you get hooked, you will become a regular player.

This is basically a streamlined, re-imagined League of Legends with DC Comics superheroes and shorter match times. If you missed out on the League of Legends craze and feel overwhelmed by that community, then Arena of Valor may be just the ticket. This is pure, 5v5 MOBA goodness without compromise. Not only will you meet an enormous, original roster of heroes to learn and master, but you’ll also get to take control of DC heroes like Batman, Wonder Woman, and Superman.

I know what you’re thinking: “Here comes a features list.” You know us so well, reader!

Classic 5v5 MOBA, Perfected for Mobile

Traverse a classic three-lane arena filled with nooks and crannies between towers. Watch out for enemies lurking in the brush and uncover secrets that wait in the jungle. Intuitive controls specifically designed for mobile will have you racking up kills with ease and make you an MVP in no time!



Growing Number of Legendary Heroes

Explore and command a roster of over 40 fearless heroes and counting, including a variety of Tanks, Assassins, Mages, Support, Warriors, and Marksmen. Build the perfect team to crush your opponents in battle!



The Ultimate MOBA Experience

First Blood, Double Kill, Triple Kill… all the features that you know and love right at your fingertips. Discover and dominate all the gameplay modes, including 5v5, 3v3, 1v1, and a unique “Hook Wars” mode that will challenge your skills and make you a true champion!



Fast Matchmaking & 10-Minute Matches

Team up with players all around the world in an instant. Carve your way through jungles, lanes, and towers, draw first blood and destroy the enemy Core. Carry your team to victory in less than 10 minutes!



Join Your Friends in Fierce Team Battles

Enjoy fast-paced combat and forge alliances with players around the world. Interact with friends and guild buddies every day using real-time voice chat. Share the load, work together, and fight strategically. Team up with your friends in Tourney Mode and soon you’ll be able to create your own league. Arena of Valor is the new eSport for your mobile devices.



Got What It Takes? Free to Play Forever