Ark: Survival Evolved’s Dino TLC Update Detailed Alongside a New Patch

Following up on previously announced plans to update some of the game’s older creatures, Ark: Survival Evolved has released a new Dino TLC update that improves the visuals and gameplay of several animals and dinos.

The first Dino TLC update is half of a two-part plan that brings the first updates for five different creatures. Whether they didn’t look up to par compared to more recent creatures or just didn’t offer the degree of usefulness that others did, the first half of the TLC update should help bring them up to speed with the more current creatures.

A video seen above shows off the various graphical improvements of the creatures with the full list of changes that’ll be affecting the various animals and dinos found below.

The Procoptodon and the Gigantopithecus (Bigfoot)

The Procoptodon

Receives a model update, animation update, sound pass, and some new abilities:

Will take reduced fall damage

Carry weight will be noticeably increased

Can carry small creatures and baby dinos in its pouch

A knockback kick which can affect significantly larger dinos

Added an aimed jump which can be used by holding down the Jump key

Carried characters in a pouch have reduced food consumption rate when carried by Mate-Boosted Female Procoptodons.

Babies imprinted while in a carried Procoptodon pouch receive more affinity

The Gigantopithecus A.K.A Bigfoot

Receives a model update, animation update, new fur, sound pass and some new abilities:

The Bigfoot will receive an armour-degrading attack; this means when it fights, it’ll do more damage to your armour’s durability. It is important to note that the armour-degrading attack will not affect the Yeti creatures found in the game.

Added the capability to climb ziplines (but not jump between them)

Added a jump

It can now carry and throw small creatures

Throwing has been made more accurate, similarly to crabs with targetting cursor

The Direbear, the Direwolf, and the Rex

The Direbear

Receives a model update, animation update, new fur and some new abilities:

When riding a Direbear, players will be immune to bees. They won’t be able to knock you off your bear, and they will target focus the bear instead of the player.

The Direbear will also be able to harvest honey from wild beehives without attracting bees or hurting the hive using it’s alternative attack. Plus the amount of honey it receives will be 3x the standard amount.

Increased swim speed

The Direwolf

Receives a model update, animation update, new fur and some new abilities:

Howl now activates a pack buff for 90 seconds (with a 1.5 minute cooldown). When the Alpha howls, the pack also howls. The pack buff strengthens the Alpha, as well as its pack (reduced amount vs Alpha)

Hunter’s Instinct passive buff which will allow it to sniff out people/creatures with less than 50% health

Sniff tertiary ability to indicate nearby explorer notes, or to detect buried/stealth creatures

The Rex

Receives a model update, animation update, and some new abilities:

Its roar should receive a CD and make non-allies (under a certain dragweight) poop to act as a small stun/interrupt. There will be a cooldown on victims so that they cannot be pooplocked continuously.

The roar will not be able to scare anything above its level

Roar will cause players to poop but not stun them

Rex’s ability to climb over small rocks and steeper slopes have been improved.

Incoming Update for the Sarcosuchus

Along with the various improvements that have already been detailed for other creatures, another prehistoric animal, he Sarcosuchus, is also receiving a facelift soon along with new abilities.

The Sarcosuchus, a menacing crocodile creature that has its uses when it comes to deterring other creatures, will get three new attack in when its update comes:

A grab and roll attack, also known as a Death Roll. With smaller creatures the Sarco will be able to grab and roll with them in its mouth while with larger creature it will grab on and spin aggressively.

A 180 degree attack wherein it can attack something directly behind itself by swinging it’s body around and biting behind itself.

A short lunge attack where it’ll be able to lunge forward to take its prey by surprise.

Patch 278 Notes

To top off the Dino TLC update, a patch that’s filled to the brim with changes, balance adjustments, and bugfixes was also released, the general changes found below with a list of bugfixes seen in the official patch notes:

Creature Specific Bug Fixes & Balance Balance