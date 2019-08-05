Arkham Horror: Final Hour Game Offers Fast-Paced Alternative to Arkham Horror

A new Arkham Horror game captures the frantic terror and sense of impending doom of the final moments of the franchise’s longer series. Fantasy Flight‘s Arkham Horror franchise is based on the works of HP Lovecraft and the Cthulhu mythos, with players battling against crazed cultists and unspeakable horrors from beyond our understanding. The franchise includes several popular board games and card games that are known both for their fantastic storylines and their length of play. Sitting through a session of Arkham Horror: The Board Game can take several hours, so Fantasy Flight decided to fast forward things right to when things go sideways in their new Final Hour game.

Arkham Horror: Final Hour is set in Miskatonic University right after cultists have completed a ritual to summon a Great Old One. Players have eight turns to reverse the ritual and stop the crazed monsters running around campus before they escape and/or spread their madness to other corners of Arkham. Like other Arkham Horror games, Final Hour is a cooperative game, with players working together to battle various monsters. Unlike Mansions of Madness or the main Arkham Horror game, Final Hour is a bit more combat oriented, in part because players have only a limited number of turns to reverse the ritual.

The investigation aspect of Final Hour comes in the form of determining which runes are tied to the ritual. Before the game starts, players randomly set aside two runes (out of a possible ten) that are needed to reverse the ritual. Throughout the game, players will try to determine which runes were placed aside by collecting clue tokens. The more runes the players collect, the easier it will be to reverse the ritual. And while players can try to reverse the ritual at any point, they’ll have one last attempt once the eighth turn ends.

Arkham Horror: Final Hour will retail for $39.95 and will be available during the fourth quarter of 2019.