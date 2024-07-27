Ascension Legends Brings Back Deckbuilding Game With Fresh Start

Ascension will return from a nearly four-year hiatus with a new standalone set meant to introduce the game to new fans. The Gamefound campaign for Ascension Legends is now live and has raised over $150,000, marking a successful return for the popular deckbuilding franchise. The new version of Ascension Legends adds several new element to the deckbuilding game, including a new legendary track that unlocks new abilities as players progress through the game. Players also use the track to track their renown, which unlocks certain abilities on cards over the course of the game.

In Ascension Legends, players build a deck over the course of the game by acquiring cards from a shared “Center Row” area. Cards can generate runes (used to purchase additional cards), power (used to defeat monsters), and renown (used to advance on the Legendary track), or have other effects such as drawing cards. Many cards also have an Honor value, which is added up at the end of the game along with collected Honor tokens to determine a final score and winner.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Originally launched in 2010, Ascension was created by Magic: The Gathering Pro Tour champions Justin Gary, Rob Dougherty, and Brian Kibler. The game stood out due to its use of factions, each of which had distinct abilities and often synced with each other. Fifteen expansions were released for Ascension, although no new expansions have been released since 2021. A spinoff game, Ascension Tactics, was released in 2021. Digital versions were also released on iOS, Android, and PC, with many of the expansions also available.

A standard edition of Ascension Legends is available on GameFound for a $40 pledge. Higher level pledges (including one that includes every Ascension expansion ever released) are also available. Fulfillment is estimated for November 2025.