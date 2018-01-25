New Ashes of Creation Trailer Proves That This MMORPG Will Be Impressive

From what has been shared thus far, the upcoming MMORPG Ashes of Creation has been shaping up to be quite the experience! The latest video, seen above, only further proves why this experience will be impressive for gamers looking forward to its December release!

The latest video showcases the stunning environments that players will have to explore, including the UnderRealm. The graphic quality alone is so visually breathtaking, as well as the overall gameplay progression if previous sneak peeks are anything to go by!

So what is Ashes of Creation?

Ashes of Creation is a new MMORPG that aims to bring the Massive back to Massively Multiplayer. It takes everything we love about the genre and brings it boldly into the future as a truly next generation title. We’ve all wanted a world that lives and breathes and reacts, where our decisions matter, where the world changes because of what we’ve done. Ashes of Creation is that game: The rebirth of the MMORPG.

Choosing your class, race and gear is a good start, but while most MMOs stop there, Ashes of Creation is just getting started. All of civilization is the responsibility of our players, and how that civilization evolves comes down to what our players decide. If you want a city, or marketplaces or the comfort of your own home, it’s up to you to build it. If a city is encroaching on your territory, it’s up to you to destroy it. Allies and enemies, friends and foes, these are words determined by you, not by us – there is no red and blue team for you to fall back on. Your grudges, your wars, your peace are real things, created by you, and the history of conflict is the history of the players.

In order for choice to matter, the world must be capable of change. Ashes of Creation brings to life a world designed around that concept. From seasons that include quiet autumns and devastating winters, to a volcano that threatens to level a city, this world lives and breathes and reacts to what the players do. On one server, that volcano may never erupt, in another that devastating winter may last five cycles, or with the help of a few heroes maybe only one.

But change for change’s sake means nothing without consequence. That means that these changes and these choices must have repercussions, they must be *felt* throughout the rest of the world. It means that when a player makes a choice in a quest, that choice can’t be undone. It means that when that volcano erupts and destroys a city, the landscape is forever altered. It means that when a tyrant makes life difficult for his citizens, his citizens can rise up against him. Players have choices to make, those choices lead to change, and that change has consequence. Day to day, server to server, the world will be in flux, and history will remain where it always should, in the hands of the player.

You can learn even more at their official website right here.