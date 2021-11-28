Asmodee November and December Releases Include Marvel Champions, Star Wars, MCP Moon Knight, and More

We’re nearing the end of the year, but that isn’t slowing down big tabletop releases, especially from Asmodee. The publisher had a number of big games come out this month and has more on deck for the first two weeks of December, and we’ve collected all of the big releases for November and December from Asmodee in one handy place. Some of November’s big releases included 7 Wonders Architects, Unfathomable, Marvel Champions Warmachine Hero Pack, Marvel: Crisis Protocol’s Moon Knight and Blade Character Pack, Disney Villains: Gathering of the Wicked, World of Warcraft Wrath of the Lich King – A Pandemic System Game, and more!

As for December, fans can pick up several new Star Wars: Legion releases, expansions for Ankh, more Marvel: Crisis Protocol Packs and expansions, and more. While he’s not listed here, Marvel Champions also released The Hood Scenario Pack as well. You can find all of the November and December releases and details below.

11/5/21

SVA01 – 7 Wonders Architects – $49.99 – Repos Production

G20087 – Games’ Lair 600+ Blue $79.99 – Gamegenic

G60033 – Crystal Twister Premium Dice Tower – $34.99 – Gamegenic

11/12/2021

UNF01 – Unfathomable – $79.95 – Fantasy Flight Games

ZM7870 – Carcassonne 20th Anniversary Edition – $49.99 – Z-Man Games

LDNV27 – Sumatra – $39.99 – Ludonova

GU521 – Kingsburg 2nd Edition – $59.99 – Giochi Uniti S.R.L.

INAR01 – Robot or Not – $24.99 – Mixlore

MC23en – Marvel Champions: Warmachine – $16.99 – Fantasy Flight Games

PG3070 – Camel Up 2.0 – $39.99 – Pretzel Games

CP33en – Marvel Crisis Protocol: Dormammu Ultimate Encounter Character Pack – $79.95 – Atomic Mass Games

CP48EN – Marvel Crisis Protocol: Blade and Moon Knight Character Pack – $39.95 – Atomic Mass Games

G40016 – Marvel Champions Game Mat – Hulk – $19.95 – Gamegenic

G40017 – Marvel Champions Game Mat – Black widow – $19.95 – Gamegenic

G40018 – Marvel Champions Game Mat – Doc Strange – $19.95 – Gamegenic

G40019 – Marvel Champions Game Mat – Thor – $19.95 – Gamegenic

G40020 – Marvel Champions Game Mat – Iron Man – $19.95 – Gamegenic

G40021 – Marvel Champions Game Mat – Black Panther – $19.95 – Gamegenic

G40022 – Marvel Champions Game Mat – Spider-Man $19.95 – Gamegenic

G40023 – Marvel Champions Game Mat – Captain America – $19.95 – Gamegenic

AC029 – Terraforming Mars: In the Shadow of Deimos – $16.95 – Aconyte

AC041 – Ghost Rider: Witches Unleashed $16.95Aconyte

MHAAT22 – My Hero Academia – All Might Flex Sleeves – $14.99 – Arcane Tinmen

MHAAT23 – My Hero Academia – Plus Ultra Fight Card Sleeves – $14.99 – Arcane Tinmen

MHAAT24 – My Hero Academia – Deku Sleeves – $14.99 – Arcane Tinmen

11/19/21

ZM7125 – World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King – A Pandemic System Board Game – $59.99 – Z-Man Games

AHC63 – Arkham Horror TCG: At the Edge of the Earth Investigator Expansion – $39.95 – Fantasy Flight Games

SP271 – Spot It! Minions – $14.99 – Zygomatic

LG04EN – Disney Villains: Gathering of the Wicked – $12.99 – Zygomatic

BN01en – LogiQuest Catan Logic Puzzle – $29.99 – Mixlore

BN02en – LogiQuest Ticket to Ride Logic Puzzle – $29.99 – Mixlore

BN03en – LogiQuest Shadow Glyphs Logic Puzzle – $29.99 – Mixlore

BN04en – LogiQuest Zip City Logic Puzzle – $29.99 – Mixlore

LDNV15 – Cosmogenisis – $49.99– Ludonova

DSS0102 – Drunk Stoned or Stupid – $17.99 – DSS Games

DSS7125 – The Best Friend Game – $19.99 – DSS Games

DSS7194 – You Laugh, You Drink – $14.99 – DSS Games

DSS7262 – Sriracha: The Game! – $11.99 – DSS Games

DSS7279 – Best Story Wins… – $14.99 – DSS Games

PCP01 – Colors of Paris – $49.99 – Super Meeple

PCU01 – Cuzco – $69.99 – Super Meeple

PMQ01 – Mississippi Queen – $49.99 – Super Meeple

PTA01 – Tajuto – $49.99 – Super Meeple

PUT01 – US Telegraph – $44.99 – Super Meeple

TIK01 – Tikal – $59.99 – Super Meeple

11/26/21

JCA03 – Jamaica – $44.99 – Space Cowboys

OML01 – GULP – $24.99 – Oy Marketoy

RSC34 – Rory’s Story Cubes: Harry Potter – $14.99 – Zygomatic

MC24en – Marvel Champions: The Card Game The Hood Scenario Pack – $19.95 – Fantasy Flight Games

MHS03 – Mystery House: The Lost Ship Expansion – $14.99 – Cranio Creations

PG2030 – Junk Art 3.0 – $49.99 – Pretzel Games

HL7009 – Kompromat – $19.99 – Helvetiq

SP901 – Spot it: Winter Wonderland – $12.99 – Zygomatic

SWL84 – Star Wars: Legion Raddaugh Gnasp Fluttercraft – $39.95 – Atomic Mass Games

SWL86 – Star Wars: Legion Super Tactical Droid Commander – $17.98 – Atomic Mass Games

SIFFP1 – A Song of Ice and Fire: Tabletop Miniatures Game Stark Faction Pack – $19.99 – CMON

SIFFP2 – A Song of Ice and Fire: Tabletop Miniatures Game Lannister Faction Pack – $19.99 – CMON

SIFFP3 – A Song of Ice and Fire: Tabletop Miniatures Game Night’s Watch Faction Pack – $19.99 – CMON

SIFFP4 – A Song of Ice and Fire: Tabletop Miniatures Game Free Folk Faction Pack – $19.99 – CMON

SIFFP5 – A Song of Ice and Fire: Tabletop Miniatures Game Neutral Faction Pack – $19.99 – CMON

SIFFP6 – A Song of Ice and Fire: Tabletop Miniatures Game Targaryen Faction Pack – $19.99 – CMON

SIFFP8 – A Song of Ice and Fire: Tabletop Miniatures Game Baratheon Faction Pack – $19.99 – CMON

SIF114 – A Song of Ice and Fire: Tabletop Miniatures Game House Karstark Spearmen – $34.99 – CMON

SIF214 A Song of Ice and Fire: Tabletop Miniatures Game House Clegane Brigands – $34.99 – CMON

SIF310 – A Song of Ice and Fire: Tabletop Miniatures Game Night’s Watch Heroes #2– $34.99 – CMON

SIF312 – A Song of Ice and Fire: Tabletop Miniatures Game Night’s Watch Ranger Vanguard – $34.99 – CMON

DYE1000 – Bad People – $24.95 – Dyce Games

DYE3002 – Pick Your Poison NSFW – $24.95 – Dyce Games

DYE8000 – Bad Choices – $24.95 – Dyce Games

DYE9001 – Brain Freeze NSFW – $14.95 – Dyce Games

N/A – Chessex Product Line – N/A – Chessex

BOOM01 – Boomerang USA – $19.99 – Matagot

G21X1 – Star Wars: X-Wing 2nd Edition – Aces High Organized Play Kit – $24.95 – Atomic Mass Games

12/3/21

TEL01- Stella $39.99 – Libellud

SIF908 – A Song of Ice and Fire: Tabletop Miniatures Game Silenced Men – $34.99 – CMON

SWL87 – Star Wars: Legion NR-N99 Persuader-Class Tank – $59.95 – Atomic Mass Games

SWL88 – Star Wars: Legion DSD1 Dwarf Spider Droid – $29.95 – Atomic Mass Games

SWL89 – Star Wars: Legion IG-100 MagnaGuards – $34.95 – Atomic Mass Games

ZC01 – Citadels (Revised Edition) – $29.99 – Z-Man Games

G21L1 – Star Wars: Legion – Skirmish League Organized Play Kit – $24.95 – Atomic Mass Games

ANK003 – Ankh: Gods of Egypt Pharaoh Expansion – $49.99 – CMON

ANK004 – Ankh: Guardians Expansion – $39.99 – CMON

SWL85 – Star Wars: Legion Infantry Support Platform – $44.95 – Atomic Mass Games

SP133 – Spot it! 1,2,3 (Eco-Blister) – $9.99 – Zygomatic

SIF410 – A Song of Ice and Fire: Tabletop Miniatures Game Free Folk Heroes #2 – $34.99 – CMON

SIF411 – A Song of Ice and Fire: Tabletop Miniatures Game Frozen Shore Chariots – $34.99 – CMON

SIF610 – A Song of Ice and Fire: Tabletop Miniatures Game Targaryen Heroes 2 – $34.99 – CMON

SIF812 – A Song of Ice and Fire: Tabletop Miniatures Game Thorn Guard – $34.99 – CMON

GU622 – Assault on the Castle – $19.99– Giochi Uniti S.R.L.

DQOH006 – Drinking Quest: Old Habits – $29.99 – Jason Anarchy

MMFP001 – Millenial Manatees: Board Game in a Fanatee Pack – $34.99 – Jason Anarchy

YFIS001 – Your Friend is Sad – $34.99 – Jason Anarchy

DWF0101 – Drinks With Frenenemies – $29.99 – Be Games

DWF0301 – Drinks With Frenenemies Retro Edition – $19.99 – Be Games

DWF0501 – Drinks With Frenenemies Millennial Edition – $19.99 – Be Games

N/A – Level 99 games products – N/A – Level 99 Games

AC027 – My Journey to Catan: Klaus Teuber – $79.95 – Aconyte

12/10/21

CPE01EN – Marvel: Crisis Protocol: Rival Panels: Spider-Man vs Doctor Octopus – $59.95 – Atomic Mass Games

CP64EN – Marvel: Crisis Protocol: Mordo & Ancient One Character Pack – $39.95 – Atomic Mass Games

CP65en – Marvel: Crisis Protocol: Doctor Voodoo & Hood Character Pack – $49.95 – Atomic Mass Games

CP67en – Marvel: Crisis Protocol: Doctor Strange & Clea Character Pack – $39.95 – Atomic Mass Games

CP68en – Marvel: Crisis Protocol: Sanctum Sanctorum Terrain Expansion – $79.95 – Atomic Mass Games

SP321 – Spot It! Mandalorian – $11.99 – Zygomatic

N/A – Poptacular Product Line – N/A – Poptacular

RMP19193 – 1000 Piece Periodic Table – $22.99 – Re-marks

RMP19678 – 1500 Piece The 1960s Puzzle – $22.99 – Re-marks

RMP98100 – 1000 Piece Panoramic Classic Movies Puzzle – $20.99 – Re-marks

RMP98200 – 1000 Piece Panoramic Bestsellers Puzzle – $20.99 – Re-marks

RMP99600 – 1500 Piece Van Gogh Puzzle – $22.99 – Re-marks

SIF901 – A Song of Ice and Fire: Tabletop Miniatures Game Ironborn Reavers – $34.99– CMON

SIF902 – A Song of Ice and Fire: Tabletop Miniatures Game Ironborn Bowmen – $34.99 – CMON

SIF906 – A Song of Ice and Fire: Tabletop Miniatures Game Blacktyde Chosen – $34.99 – CMON

RES05 – Res Arcana: Perlae Imperii – $19.99 – Sand Castle Games

G15002 – Ticket to Ride Art Sleeves – $17.99 – Gamegenic

G15003 – Ticket to Ride Europe Art Sleeves – $17.99 – Gamegenic

