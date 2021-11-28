Asmodee November and December Releases Include Marvel Champions, Star Wars, MCP Moon Knight, and More

We’re nearing the end of the year, but that isn’t slowing down big tabletop releases, especially from Asmodee. The publisher had a number of big games come out this month and has more on deck for the first two weeks of December, and we’ve collected all of the big releases for November and December from Asmodee in one handy place. Some of November’s big releases included 7 Wonders Architects, Unfathomable, Marvel Champions Warmachine Hero Pack, Marvel: Crisis Protocol’s Moon Knight and Blade Character Pack, Disney Villains: Gathering of the Wicked, World of Warcraft Wrath of the Lich King – A Pandemic System Game, and more!
As for December, fans can pick up several new Star Wars: Legion releases, expansions for Ankh, more Marvel: Crisis Protocol Packs and expansions, and more. While he’s not listed here, Marvel Champions also released The Hood Scenario Pack as well. You can find all of the November and December releases and details below.
Videos by ComicBook.com
11/5/21
SVA01 – 7 Wonders Architects – $49.99 – Repos Production
G20087 – Games’ Lair 600+ Blue $79.99 – Gamegenic
G60033 – Crystal Twister Premium Dice Tower – $34.99 – Gamegenic
11/12/2021
UNF01 – Unfathomable – $79.95 – Fantasy Flight Games
ZM7870 – Carcassonne 20th Anniversary Edition – $49.99 – Z-Man Games
LDNV27 – Sumatra – $39.99 – Ludonova
GU521 – Kingsburg 2nd Edition – $59.99 – Giochi Uniti S.R.L.
INAR01 – Robot or Not – $24.99 – Mixlore
MC23en – Marvel Champions: Warmachine – $16.99 – Fantasy Flight Games
PG3070 – Camel Up 2.0 – $39.99 – Pretzel Games
CP33en – Marvel Crisis Protocol: Dormammu Ultimate Encounter Character Pack – $79.95 – Atomic Mass Games
CP48EN – Marvel Crisis Protocol: Blade and Moon Knight Character Pack – $39.95 – Atomic Mass Games
G40016 – Marvel Champions Game Mat – Hulk – $19.95 – Gamegenic
G40017 – Marvel Champions Game Mat – Black widow – $19.95 – Gamegenic
G40018 – Marvel Champions Game Mat – Doc Strange – $19.95 – Gamegenic
G40019 – Marvel Champions Game Mat – Thor – $19.95 – Gamegenic
G40020 – Marvel Champions Game Mat – Iron Man – $19.95 – Gamegenic
G40021 – Marvel Champions Game Mat – Black Panther – $19.95 – Gamegenic
G40022 – Marvel Champions Game Mat – Spider-Man $19.95 – Gamegenic
G40023 – Marvel Champions Game Mat – Captain America – $19.95 – Gamegenic
AC029 – Terraforming Mars: In the Shadow of Deimos – $16.95 – Aconyte
AC041 – Ghost Rider: Witches Unleashed $16.95Aconyte
MHAAT22 – My Hero Academia – All Might Flex Sleeves – $14.99 – Arcane Tinmen
MHAAT23 – My Hero Academia – Plus Ultra Fight Card Sleeves – $14.99 – Arcane Tinmen
MHAAT24 – My Hero Academia – Deku Sleeves – $14.99 – Arcane Tinmen
11/19/21
ZM7125 – World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King – A Pandemic System Board Game – $59.99 – Z-Man Games
AHC63 – Arkham Horror TCG: At the Edge of the Earth Investigator Expansion – $39.95 – Fantasy Flight Games
SP271 – Spot It! Minions – $14.99 – Zygomatic
LG04EN – Disney Villains: Gathering of the Wicked – $12.99 – Zygomatic
BN01en – LogiQuest Catan Logic Puzzle – $29.99 – Mixlore
BN02en – LogiQuest Ticket to Ride Logic Puzzle – $29.99 – Mixlore
BN03en – LogiQuest Shadow Glyphs Logic Puzzle – $29.99 – Mixlore
BN04en – LogiQuest Zip City Logic Puzzle – $29.99 – Mixlore
LDNV15 – Cosmogenisis – $49.99– Ludonova
DSS0102 – Drunk Stoned or Stupid – $17.99 – DSS Games
DSS7125 – The Best Friend Game – $19.99 – DSS Games
DSS7194 – You Laugh, You Drink – $14.99 – DSS Games
DSS7262 – Sriracha: The Game! – $11.99 – DSS Games
DSS7279 – Best Story Wins… – $14.99 – DSS Games
PCP01 – Colors of Paris – $49.99 – Super Meeple
PCU01 – Cuzco – $69.99 – Super Meeple
PMQ01 – Mississippi Queen – $49.99 – Super Meeple
PTA01 – Tajuto – $49.99 – Super Meeple
PUT01 – US Telegraph – $44.99 – Super Meeple
TIK01 – Tikal – $59.99 – Super Meeple
11/26/21
JCA03 – Jamaica – $44.99 – Space Cowboys
OML01 – GULP – $24.99 – Oy Marketoy
RSC34 – Rory’s Story Cubes: Harry Potter – $14.99 – Zygomatic
MC24en – Marvel Champions: The Card Game The Hood Scenario Pack – $19.95 – Fantasy Flight Games
MHS03 – Mystery House: The Lost Ship Expansion – $14.99 – Cranio Creations
PG2030 – Junk Art 3.0 – $49.99 – Pretzel Games
HL7009 – Kompromat – $19.99 – Helvetiq
SP901 – Spot it: Winter Wonderland – $12.99 – Zygomatic
SWL84 – Star Wars: Legion Raddaugh Gnasp Fluttercraft – $39.95 – Atomic Mass Games
SWL86 – Star Wars: Legion Super Tactical Droid Commander – $17.98 – Atomic Mass Games
SIFFP1 – A Song of Ice and Fire: Tabletop Miniatures Game Stark Faction Pack – $19.99 – CMON
SIFFP2 – A Song of Ice and Fire: Tabletop Miniatures Game Lannister Faction Pack – $19.99 – CMON
SIFFP3 – A Song of Ice and Fire: Tabletop Miniatures Game Night’s Watch Faction Pack – $19.99 – CMON
SIFFP4 – A Song of Ice and Fire: Tabletop Miniatures Game Free Folk Faction Pack – $19.99 – CMON
SIFFP5 – A Song of Ice and Fire: Tabletop Miniatures Game Neutral Faction Pack – $19.99 – CMON
SIFFP6 – A Song of Ice and Fire: Tabletop Miniatures Game Targaryen Faction Pack – $19.99 – CMON
SIFFP8 – A Song of Ice and Fire: Tabletop Miniatures Game Baratheon Faction Pack – $19.99 – CMON
SIF114 – A Song of Ice and Fire: Tabletop Miniatures Game House Karstark Spearmen – $34.99 – CMON
SIF214 A Song of Ice and Fire: Tabletop Miniatures Game House Clegane Brigands – $34.99 – CMON
SIF310 – A Song of Ice and Fire: Tabletop Miniatures Game Night’s Watch Heroes #2– $34.99 – CMON
SIF312 – A Song of Ice and Fire: Tabletop Miniatures Game Night’s Watch Ranger Vanguard – $34.99 – CMON
DYE1000 – Bad People – $24.95 – Dyce Games
DYE3002 – Pick Your Poison NSFW – $24.95 – Dyce Games
DYE8000 – Bad Choices – $24.95 – Dyce Games
DYE9001 – Brain Freeze NSFW – $14.95 – Dyce Games
N/A – Chessex Product Line – N/A – Chessex
BOOM01 – Boomerang USA – $19.99 – Matagot
G21X1 – Star Wars: X-Wing 2nd Edition – Aces High Organized Play Kit – $24.95 – Atomic Mass Games
12/3/21
TEL01- Stella $39.99 – Libellud
SIF908 – A Song of Ice and Fire: Tabletop Miniatures Game Silenced Men – $34.99 – CMON
SWL87 – Star Wars: Legion NR-N99 Persuader-Class Tank – $59.95 – Atomic Mass Games
SWL88 – Star Wars: Legion DSD1 Dwarf Spider Droid – $29.95 – Atomic Mass Games
SWL89 – Star Wars: Legion IG-100 MagnaGuards – $34.95 – Atomic Mass Games
ZC01 – Citadels (Revised Edition) – $29.99 – Z-Man Games
G21L1 – Star Wars: Legion – Skirmish League Organized Play Kit – $24.95 – Atomic Mass Games
ANK003 – Ankh: Gods of Egypt Pharaoh Expansion – $49.99 – CMON
ANK004 – Ankh: Guardians Expansion – $39.99 – CMON
SWL85 – Star Wars: Legion Infantry Support Platform – $44.95 – Atomic Mass Games
SP133 – Spot it! 1,2,3 (Eco-Blister) – $9.99 – Zygomatic
SIF410 – A Song of Ice and Fire: Tabletop Miniatures Game Free Folk Heroes #2 – $34.99 – CMON
SIF411 – A Song of Ice and Fire: Tabletop Miniatures Game Frozen Shore Chariots – $34.99 – CMON
SIF610 – A Song of Ice and Fire: Tabletop Miniatures Game Targaryen Heroes 2 – $34.99 – CMON
SIF812 – A Song of Ice and Fire: Tabletop Miniatures Game Thorn Guard – $34.99 – CMON
GU622 – Assault on the Castle – $19.99– Giochi Uniti S.R.L.
DQOH006 – Drinking Quest: Old Habits – $29.99 – Jason Anarchy
MMFP001 – Millenial Manatees: Board Game in a Fanatee Pack – $34.99 – Jason Anarchy
YFIS001 – Your Friend is Sad – $34.99 – Jason Anarchy
DWF0101 – Drinks With Frenenemies – $29.99 – Be Games
DWF0301 – Drinks With Frenenemies Retro Edition – $19.99 – Be Games
DWF0501 – Drinks With Frenenemies Millennial Edition – $19.99 – Be Games
N/A – Level 99 games products – N/A – Level 99 Games
AC027 – My Journey to Catan: Klaus Teuber – $79.95 – Aconyte
12/10/21
CPE01EN – Marvel: Crisis Protocol: Rival Panels: Spider-Man vs Doctor Octopus – $59.95 – Atomic Mass Games
CP64EN – Marvel: Crisis Protocol: Mordo & Ancient One Character Pack – $39.95 – Atomic Mass Games
CP65en – Marvel: Crisis Protocol: Doctor Voodoo & Hood Character Pack – $49.95 – Atomic Mass Games
CP67en – Marvel: Crisis Protocol: Doctor Strange & Clea Character Pack – $39.95 – Atomic Mass Games
CP68en – Marvel: Crisis Protocol: Sanctum Sanctorum Terrain Expansion – $79.95 – Atomic Mass Games
SP321 – Spot It! Mandalorian – $11.99 – Zygomatic
N/A – Poptacular Product Line – N/A – Poptacular
RMP19193 – 1000 Piece Periodic Table – $22.99 – Re-marks
RMP19678 – 1500 Piece The 1960s Puzzle – $22.99 – Re-marks
RMP98100 – 1000 Piece Panoramic Classic Movies Puzzle – $20.99 – Re-marks
RMP98200 – 1000 Piece Panoramic Bestsellers Puzzle – $20.99 – Re-marks
RMP99600 – 1500 Piece Van Gogh Puzzle – $22.99 – Re-marks
SIF901 – A Song of Ice and Fire: Tabletop Miniatures Game Ironborn Reavers – $34.99– CMON
SIF902 – A Song of Ice and Fire: Tabletop Miniatures Game Ironborn Bowmen – $34.99 – CMON
SIF906 – A Song of Ice and Fire: Tabletop Miniatures Game Blacktyde Chosen – $34.99 – CMON
RES05 – Res Arcana: Perlae Imperii – $19.99 – Sand Castle Games
G15002 – Ticket to Ride Art Sleeves – $17.99 – Gamegenic
G15003 – Ticket to Ride Europe Art Sleeves – $17.99 – Gamegenic
Which releases are you planning on picking up? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things tabletop with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!