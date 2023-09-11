Asmongold Reveals His Biggest Issue With Starfield

Starfield is finally available on Xbox and PC, and the Bethesda game is drawing a lot of interesting feedback from players. Streamer Asmongold has now weighed-in, revealing his biggest issue with the game. During a recent stream, Asmongold claimed that Starfield's planets simply doesn't have enough to see and do, and that they feel too similar for his liking. The streamer drew a comparison to the early days of World of Warcraft, where the goals felt a little too similar. Not everyone is going to agree with that conclusion, but it's interesting to hear the streamer's feelings on the game!

What is Starfield?

Starfield is a new game from developer Bethesda Softworks and director Todd Howard. The studio is responsible for some of the most critically-acclaimed games of all-time, including Fallout and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. Starfield marks the first new IP from the studio in more than two decades, which explains some of the hype that has surrounded the game! According to Xbox, Starfield has drawn huge interest, both from actual game sales, as well as Xbox Game Pass subscriptions. The company even released a new model of the Xbox Series S hardware this month, in order to pull in gamers interested in experiencing Starfield for themselves. Starfield is available now exclusively on Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC.

Starfield Reviews

On the whole, reviews for Starfield have been fairly positive. The game's score on Metacritic is currently sitting at an 85. There has been a fairly wide range of opinions on the game, with some outlets like the Washington Post and Attack of the Fanboy awarding the game a perfect score. Other outlets have been a little more restrained in their praise. In his review, ComicBook.com's Tanner Dedmon awarded the game a score of 4 out of 5, and noted some of the same issues that Asmongold brought up. In that review, Dedmon mentioned that "what was disappointing about the exploration was finding exact repeats of points of interest on planets with nothing to do upon visiting them except to check a location off your list and grab some medium-tier loot for your troubles."

The Future of Starfield

It will be interesting to see how opinions on Starfield evolve over time, and how players feel about the game in a few months or even years! Clearly, Bethesda's game has a lot going for it, though players will have to decide for themselves whether the warts hurt the experience too much. Asmongold seems to feel that way, but every player is different, and it's pretty clear Starfield is at least a very good game, even if it's not exactly what some players were expecting. Whether or not it's remembered as fondly as Betheda's best remains to be seen!

