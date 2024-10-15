Asmongold Banned on Twitch Following Controversial Comments

Streaming star Asmongold, whose real name is Zack Hoyt, has seen one of his Twitch accounts banned following controversial comments that were made on the platform. Within the past day, Hoyt made a number of statements regarding the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine. Specifically, Hoyt said during the stream that Palestinians were “terrible people” who “come from an inferior culture that is horrible.” In the wake of these statements, many called for Hoyt to be banned from Twitch for violating the site’s Terms of Service, which Twitch has now clearly agreed with.

As of today, Hoyt’s “Zackrawrr” account on Twitch has been banned. This Twitch channel is different from his primary one, which is registered under the name Asmongold. Still, Zackrawrr was a large platform for the streamer that boasted nearly two million followers of its own. It had also recently become the primary one in which he had streamed from. Currently, it’s not known if this ban on the channel will be permanent or if it will be undone in the future.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the wake of Hoyt’s comments becoming viral across social media, he took to X to express that his statements went too far. While he didn’t outright apologize for what had been said, Hoyt said that he would attempt to “do better” in the

“Looking back on it, I was way too much of an as**ole about the Palestine thing. My bad,” Hoyt wrote on X. “Of course no one deserves to have their life destroyed even if they do things or have views I find regressive. You guys deserve more than me saying stupid sh*t like that, I’ll do better.”

At the time of this writing, it’s still not known if there will be further ramifications for the comments that Hoyt has made. Many across social media have been calling for various brands that have worked with Hoyt in the past to sever their ties with him. Others have said that streaming network OTK, which Hoyt co-founded, should also look to distance itself. For now, none of these things have come to fruition, but we’ll be sure to update you if there are any other developments here on ComicBook.