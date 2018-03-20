Assassin’s Creed 2019: First Rumored Details Emerge

By now, fans of the Assassin’s Creed series have become accustomed to a steady flow of leaks pre-empting the official announcements of each game in the series. It appears the next major installment in the popular franchise will be no different, as we have started to intercept the first rumors about it from several sources linked to Ubisoft. According to these rumors, the next game in the series is heading to ancient Greece.

As with any rumor, I would advise readers taking it with a pinch of salt; even one as well corroborated as this one. Having said that, the setting of Greece would chime with other murmurs I had heard from earlier on in the development of Assassin’s Creed Origins (previously codenamed Empire). In 2015, there had been suggestions from Ubisoft sources that Greece might appear in the game, but that Egypt would be the focus. Later, these same sources began to report that Greece would instead be saved for the game that would follow Origins.

Furthermore, if we are to put our tin foil hats on for a moment, a new Assassin’s Creed heading to Greece may have already been publicly hinted at last year. Series art director Raphael Lacoste, who also worked on Origins, posted a holiday snap from a recent trip to Greece on Twitter:

Meteora , Greece 2017 pic.twitter.com/YmiV2G38Ep — Raphael Lacoste (@raphaellacoste) August 17, 2017

I’m only partly being serious about that last part, but it’s always fun to speculate.

The next Assassin’s Creed is currently scheduled for release in fall 2019. Our sources indicate that the game entered full production around the start of 2017 at Ubisoft, preceding the launch of Origins. It’s said to be in development for Xbox One, PS4 and PC.

On the other hand, we have yet to hear anything about a Nintendo Switch version. While this doesn’t rule out the possibility of one completely, the vast scope that the game is said to be tackling might prevent Ubisoft from trying to port it to Nintendo’s less powerful hybrid machine.

It’s entirely possible that Ubisoft could have a spin-off or port of an older Assassin’s Creed in the works for the Switch, though. It would be unusual for the publisher to snub Nintendo fans – especially given their success on the system. They even tried their hand at bringing the franchise to the much less popular Wii U back in the day with both Assassin’s Creed III, and Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag.

It’s worth noting that one of our primary sources for this information also provided us with accurate scoops on the development of Assassin’s Creed Origins, including its setting, final name and even art from the project via a T-Shirt (really).

Stay tuned for more updates on the 2019 Assassin’s Creed game.