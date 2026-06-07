Another Promising AAA RPG Has Been Quietly Scrapped, And This One Really Hurts

The last few years have seen their fair share of game cancellations, some more devastating than others. We lost the Wonder Woman game from Monolith Productions and Giant Skull’s D&D RPG, as well. Now, the newly consolidated Paramount Games Studio has confirmed that while many projects are still moving forward, one promising AAA RPG is not to be. And honestly? It’s kind of devastating.

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Back in 2024, Saber Interactive and Paramount announced an exciting new RPG set in the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender. It would’ve let us step into the shoes of a brand-new Avatar, many years before the events of the beloved TV series. Alas, despite a promising premise, IGN has confirmed that Paramount Games Studio is not moving forward with the project. I’m not sure when I’ve been more disappointed to see a game cancelled before we even really got a look at it.

Avatar: Ice Wars RPG Is Officially Not Happening

Image Courtesy of Dark Horse Comics

Paramount Games Studio recently told IGN that while the presumed dead Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin project has been revived with the merger, the Avatar RPG is not happening. Specifically, Paramount Games Studio told IGN that the project “wasn’t in production” when the Paramount Skydance merger took place. The studio is changing how it approaches games, and will now stick to only announcing games it’s ready to launch in the near future. Reading between the lines, it sounds like an Avatar: The Last Airbender RPG isn’t outside the realm of possibility, but that any future project isn’t far enough along to be confirmed.

At any rate, the game we once heard about is no longer being actively developed. And that’s quite a shame, because what we heard about it sounded pretty promising. The Avatar RPG had a working title of Ice Wars and was set to bring players an immersive, original story. We would’ve played as the Avatar, mastering all four elements. Following the initial reveal in 2024, though, Saber Interactive and Paramount never offered up any additional details about the game. Now we know why – it just isn’t happening, at least not in its original form or with the original team.

Courtesy of Gameplay Group International

Despite being such a popular TV series that remains beloved to this day, it seems like no one is quite ready to tackle the task of giving fans a truly immersive ATLA RPG. That said, Avatar: The Last Airbender fans do have a new game to look forward to in 2026. Paramount will still be publishing Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game, which is set to release on July 23rd. Though hardly an immersive RPG like Ice Wars would’ve been, this game does let you experience combat as Aang, Katara, Korra, and many more iconic characters from the franchise.

Hopefully, we’ll get an RPG in the world of Avatar eventually. Paramount certainly doesn’t sound entirely opposed to the idea, even if it isn’t moving forward with the previously announced iteration. If we do, though, it sounds like it’s more likely to include familiar faces than Saber’s iteration would have.

What do you think about Paramount scrapping the Avatar RPG? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!