3 Biggest Games of 2027 Confirmed for Nintendo Switch 2

The biggest games confirmed for release in 2027 have now all been confirmed for Nintendo Switch 2, and two of them are third-party games. In the end, it didn’t end up mattering because it still sold gangbusters, but the Nintendo Switch often struggled to get Switch versions of the biggest third-party games. And it’s been more or less like this at the start of the Switch 2 generation, as well, but this has been slowly changing in 2026, and in 2027 it looks like it will be a problem of the past.

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Of course, much of the 2027 lineup has not been announced or finalized, but it’s starting to take some shape. And there are a couple major games set to skip Nintendo Switch 2, such as Fable, Tomb Raider: Catalyst, and potentially Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra as well. The three biggest confirmed for 2027, though — three games bigger than the above trio — have all been confirmed for Nintendo Switch 2. In fact, one is even an exclusive for the console, which means you could make the case that 2027 is looking better for Nintendo Switch 2 so far than every other platform.

Resident Evil Veronica

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Resident Evil Veronica is a remake of the 2000 Sega Genesis game Resident Evil – Code: Veronica, which is set three months after the events of Resident Evil 2, running concurrently to the events of Resident Evil 3. The original game earned a staggering 94 on Metacritic, so there are lofty expectations for the remake. That said, according to the latest report about the remake, it’s making some major changes.

Final Fantasy 7 Revelation

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Final Fantasy 7 Revelation is the third installment in the ongoing remake series of legendary 1990s RPG Final Fantasy 7, following 2020’s Final Fantasy 7 Remake and 2024’s Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Both of the previous games did come to Nintendo platforms, but not at launch. This will be the first installment that won’t launch as a PS5 exclusive, and consquently will be available to Nintendo Switch 2 users at day one. Interestingly, like the remake above it, it is also preparing a massive change involving its villain, Sephiroth.

Pokemon Wind and Waves

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Lastly, there is Pokemon Wind and Waves, the first mainline installment since Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and the first mainline game on Nintendo Switch 2. Obviously, this being on Nintendo Switch 2 is not a surprise, but it makes up the trio of 2027’s biggest releases, at least so far.

Of course, the Nintendo Switch 2 having a strong 2027 is going to be needed because Nintendo Switch 2 users are set to miss out not just the biggest release of 2026, but the biggest release in entertainment history, right at the end of 2026. This game is obviously GTA 6. That said, there are persistent rumors that a Nintendo Switch 2 version is in the works.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.