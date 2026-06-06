Resident Evil Veronica Insider Warns of Major Changes in Remake

Capcom announced the next Resident Evil remake at Summer Games Fest yesterday: Resident Evil Veronica, which is a remake of Resident Evil – Code: Veronica. The remake of the 2000 Sega Dreamcast exclusive game is set to release sometime next year, and according to a well-known insider, it is going to make some major changes, unlike some previous remakes from the series, which have been fairly faithful.

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Over on social media platform X, prominent Resident Evil insider Dusk Golem — who has a decent track record when it pertains specifically to the Capcom survival-horror series — relayed word that fans of the original game should not simply expect the original game remade. To this end, Dusk Golem says fans should “be prepared for a lot of things to be shifted around, remixed, and reimagined.” Unfortunately, this is the extent of the specificity.

One of the Best Resident Evil Games

While not one of the most popular games in the series, the original Resident Evil – Code: Veronica is one of the highest-rated games in the franchise, with its 94 on Metacritic. To this end, the idea that Capcom would make substantial changes to it comes as a little bit of a surprise. That said, where the first few numbered mainline games are sacred cows among fans, Code: Veronica simply isn’t, which does leave room open for Capcom to experiment more, and apparently they are going to take advantage of this. Old school fans will hope it will still be closer to its survival-horror roots and less action-driven like some of the games that followed it, though.

That said, take this new information with a grain of salt. Nothing here is official information, and on top of that, it’s vague. If the game is releasing in 2027, it’s not going to have any huge changes that undermine this claim over time, but there is no guarantee the claim is accurate in the first place.

At the moment of publishing, Capcom has not commented on this new report, and it seldom comments on reports, rumors, leaks, or anything of the unofficial and speculative variety. If for some reason it bucks expectation and does comment, we will update the story accordingly, regardless of whether or not it has anything salient to say.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations over on the ComicBook Forum.