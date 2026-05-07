5 Fantastic Metroidvanias You’ve Never Heard Of & Have to Play

Metroidvanias are more popular now than they have ever been. Between the hype surrounding Hollow Knight: Silksong’s release and the continued success of indie games inspired by Metroid and Castlevania, the genre has exploded over the last decade. Every month seems to bring another sprawling 2D action platformer filled with interconnected maps, difficult bosses, and ability-gated exploration. I love the genre, but it has also become increasingly crowded, which means many genuinely excellent games end up buried beneath bigger releases and familiar names.

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That is especially frustrating because some of the most creative Metroidvanias barely get discussed. Many newer games lean heavily on the influence of Hollow Knight, sometimes to the point where they feel almost interchangeable. But there is more to the genre. Some experiment with 3D exploration, others focus on movement systems or time manipulation, and a few blend genres in ways that feel unique. These five Metroidvanias are incredible, but seldom get the respect they deserve.

5) Kotama and the Academy Citadel

image courtesy of atomstring games

Kotama and the Academy Citadel stand out because of its atmosphere and presentation. The game blends anime-inspired visuals with exploration-focused Metroidvania design, creating a world that feels mysterious and surprisingly dense. Players explore a massive academy while uncovering secrets hidden within its shifting structure.

What stands out is how much emphasis the game places on environmental storytelling and progression. The academy itself feels alive, with interconnected pathways and hidden areas slowly revealing themselves as you unlock new abilities. That sense of discovery is essential for a strong Metroidvania, and Kotama fully understands that.

Combat is dynamic; the game combines fast melee combat with magical abilities, allowing players to adapt their playstyle depending on the situation. Traversal abilities are also tightly connected to combat mechanics rather than existing separately, which enhances how the world itself feels genuinely intriguing. The academy setting creates opportunities for puzzles, hidden lore, and progression systems that differ from the usual ruined kingdoms and dark fantasy environments dominating the genre right now.

4) Metro Gravity

image courtesy of mrokgamedev

Metro Gravity is one of the most interesting 3D Metroidvanias I have seen in years. Instead of focusing purely on combat, the game builds much of its identity around movement and how gravity manipulation plays a major role in this. While it is set in a more futuristic setting, it gives off Bayonetta vibes, thanks primarily to its protagonist. Exploration should feel satisfying on its own, and Metro Gravity seems designed entirely around that philosophy.

I especially appreciate how the game embraces verticality. Traditional 2D Metroidvanias naturally encourage layered map design, but translating that into 3D is difficult, something even Metroid struggles with. Metro Gravity solves this by turning gravity itself into part of the navigation puzzle. The fluid movement system backs this up. Sliding across walls, reversing gravity, and chaining traversal abilities together give the game a unique rhythm that feels closer to a platformer than a traditional combat-heavy Metroidvania.

What excites me most is how different it feels compared to the current wave of indie releases. Too many Metroidvanias chase the exact atmosphere and combat structure popularized by Hollow Knight. Metro Gravity instead focuses on movement experimentation and environmental design, which makes it instantly memorable and different from other games in its genre.

3) Fallen Tear: The Ascension

image courtesy of winter crew studios

Fallen Tear: The Ascension appeals to both Metroidvania and JRPG fans thanks to its worldbuilding and combat systems. It features a strong emphasis on narrative and exploration and feels incredibly ambitious for an indie game, even in early access. It has a sprawling, interconnected world inspired by Southeast Asian mythology and culture. That influence gives it a visual identity distinct from the dark gothic settings dominating most modern Metroidvanias.

Another standout feature is how expressive the animation work is. Character movement and combat attacks have a smoothness that makes the game feel incredibly polished. Good animation matters so much in this genre because movement is constantly at the center of the experience. Going hand-in-hand with this, its combat appears to balance speed and customization well. Different abilities and companions allow players to adapt their approach while encouraging experimentation.

The world itself looks massive and varied. From forests to ancient ruins and large settlements, the environments have a sense of scale that many indie Metroidvanias struggle to achieve. It feels less like isolated levels and more like an actual living world. Most importantly, Fallen Tear has personality. That is something the genre desperately needs more of right now. It is not simply trying to recreate Hollow Knight but is building its own identity.

2) Pseudoregalia

image courtesy of rittzler

Few games have surprised me as much as Pseudoregalia. At first glance, it looks simple, almost like a lost Nintendo 64 game. But after playing it, it’s clear it contains some of the best movement mechanics in the entire Metroidvania genre. And, unlike most entries, Pseudoregalia is fully 3D. Exploration revolves around mastering movement techniques and using momentum to navigate increasingly complex environments. The result feels closer to Super Mario 64 with a Metroidvania structure.

The most satisfying aspect is the movement; every jump, slide, and wall kick carries momentum in a way that rewards skill and experimentation. Traversal itself becomes the primary reward rather than simply unlocking new combat tools. This naturally leans into the game’s open-ended structure, which also deserves praise. It trusts players to explore and figure things out naturally instead of constantly directing them.

There is also something refreshing about its aesthetic. The retro low-polygon visuals give it a dreamlike atmosphere that feels nostalgic without becoming gimmicky. It reminds me of an era where games felt stranger and less predictable. More than anything, Pseudoregalia proves that Metroidvanias do not need to follow a strict formula. The genre can absolutely work in 3D when developers prioritize movement and exploration correctly.

1) Touhou Luna Nights

image courtesy of team ladybug

Touhou Luna Nights remains one of the most underrated Metroidvanias of the last decade. It combines gorgeous pixel art with one of the most creative gameplay mechanics in the genre: time manipulation. Players control Sakuya Izayoi, who can stop and manipulate time to explore a mysterious world filled with dangerous enemies and environmental puzzles. That mechanic completely changes how combat and platforming work.

What impressed me most was how naturally the time-stopping abilities integrate into every aspect of gameplay. Combat encounters become strategic puzzles where positioning and timing matter just as much as raw reflexes. Boss fights especially benefit from this design. The visual presentation is also incredible. The pixel art animation is some of the best I have seen in any indie game, and the effects used during time manipulation make every encounter look stylish and dynamic.

What also stands out is how tightly paced the game feels. Some Metroidvanias become bloated with unnecessary backtracking, but Touhou Luna Nights keeps progression focused without losing the sense of exploration that defines the genre. Even years after release, it still feels unique. Few games combine action, exploration, and mechanical experimentation this effectively. If someone asked me for a hidden gem Metroidvania recommendation, this would probably be my first answer.

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