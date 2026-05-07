Nintendo Switch 2 Getting New Port of One of 2025’s Most Underrated Action Games

Nintendo Switch 2 owners will soon be able to play one of the most underrated action games that was released in 2025. By all accounts, this past year was an incredibly strong one for action titles that resulted in plenty of excellent releases in the genre coming about. Games like Ghost of Yotei, Ninja Gaiden 4, Hollow Knight: Silksong, Monster Hunter Wilds, and so many others launched throughout 2025 and went on to be commercial and/or critical successes. Now, one of these games that was perhaps a bit more slept on than others is soon slated to make its way to Nintendo’s latest console in just a few short months.

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Announced today by publisher Nacon, it was revealed that Hell is Us will soon be making the jump to Nintendo Switch 2. Released in September 2025, Hell is Us is a third-person action game with open-world elements where players are let loose in a mysterious world that has been torn apart by war and supernatural forces. Hell is Us puts a large emphasis on exploration, with the game’s most unique aspect being that it doesn’t contain any waypoints or traditional UI markers.

“If war is the closest we get to hell on earth, it’s because Earth harbours the worst of demons: humankind,” says the game’s synopsis. “In an isolated country ravaged by infighting, discover the secrets of your past and deal with the repercussions of a mysterious calamity.”

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Up until this point, Hell is Us has only been available for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. That being said, it’s flown a bit under the radar on these platforms as well, even though those who have played it have given it pretty high marks. Currently, Hell is Us boasts a “Very Positive” rating on Steam to go along with an average rating of 4.31/5 on the PlayStation Store. Even though it hasn’t lit the world on fire in terms of unit sales, Hell is Us still seems to be worth checking out and is a game that Switch 2 owners should keep their eye on.

Speaking of which, Hell is Us is confirmed to release on Nintendo Switch 2 later this year on September 24th. A price for this version of the game has yet to be announced, but if it’s equal to those on other platforms, it should sell for $49.99.

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