Watch Out For Terrifying Children in Assassin's Creed Valhalla

This is a public service announcement for those playing Assassin's Creed Valhalla on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Google Stadia: watch out for the children. Children are largely adorable and harmless, but not the children in the latest Assassin's Creed game, which looked they escaped from a concept art sheet for a sequel to The Omen. In AC Vahalla, you play a Viking, and so naturally not much can stand in your way, but we wouldn't advise testing your might against these abominations Ubisoft has created.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is a pretty great-looking game. The decent graphical fidelity is bolstered by solid animations and a fantastic art direction. And in the game, the characters look great. Do they look like characters in The Last of Us Part II? No. Not even close, but they are serviceable by modern AAA standards, or at least the adults are.

Over on Reddit, one user shared the most terrifying thing you'll see on the Internet this week: a collage featuring various children from Assassin's Creed Valhalla. As you can see, they don't look anything like children.

As you may know, this problem isn't exclusive to Assassin's Creed Valhalla. For whatever reason, children have plagued developers for many years. This isn't the first game to boast demonic children, and it won't be the last.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is available via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Google Stadia. And while the children above may suggest it's a mediocre game, it's actually quite great.

"The Assassin's Creed franchise has come quite a long way since the original, and though there have been some missteps along the way, Ubisoft breathed new life into the franchise with Origins and then refined the experience further and crafted one of the best assassins in the franchise in Assassin's Creed Odyssey," reads the opening of our review of the game. "Now comes Assassin's Creed Valhalla, a game that seeks to forge its own unique identity while bringing back elements from past entries in fresh new ways. That's a tall and ambitious order, but Valhalla pulls it all off with flair, weaving all of these disparate elements into a delightfully compelling whole."