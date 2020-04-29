Assassin's Creed Fans Think A Viking Game Is Coming

✖

Ubisoft kicked this Wednesday off in style, going live with a big reveal of its next Assassin's Creed game. The reveal is currently in progress, as BossLogic is painting an image that so far shows a hidden figure in the middle with two different settings on either side. That's led to speculation in the comments and on Twitter as to what it could be. The prevailing theory is very much a Viking-themed game, which has been making the rounds for a minute based on the rumored Ragnarok title. With the art revealed thus far, some are very much inclined to believe that is exactly what we're getting.

As you can see in the art below, the left side is very strong in the Viking vibes department, with ice-covered mountains and older looking boats on icy waters. The right-hand side looks a bit different, however, though the castle in the background could still be of a similar time period. You can see a battle on that side as well, though the figures fighting aren't clear cut in any one direction or theme just yet.

Even with what is revealed thus far, many are convinced this is a Viking game, and there are some interesting reactions thus far, which you can find below.

"Looks like the next AC is finally confirmed - Vikings.

"#AssassinsCreed used to be my favourite gaming series of all time Then we got Spartan Creed Odyssey after the amazing Assassins creed odyssey now we're getting Viking creed Valhalla"

"Nope, the castle is now a ruin. This conforms to our original hypothesis. Scotland/Norway seems very, very likely #AssassinsCreed"

We have a feeling it's going to be Vikings as well, but you never know, perhaps Ubisoft will pull a fast one on us. In any case, you can check out the stream right here, and either way, we are more than amped for more Assassin's Creed.

So AC fans, what do you think it will be? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Assassin's Creed and gaming!

