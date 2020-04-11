The Best Game in the Assassin’s Creed Series Will Soon Be Free

Ubisoft is making the best game in the Assassin’s Creed series free. That’s right, soon Assassin’s Creed II — not Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag — will be free to own. More specifically, the French games maker has revealed that the second installment in the long-running and popular franchise will be made free on April 14, which is this coming Tuesday. And that’s it, there’s no strings attached. Unfortunately though, this offer will not extend to console users, just PC gamers. Why? Because it will only be available on uPlay, Ubisoft‘s own PC storefront.

The giveaway is part of a much larger campaign to get everyone to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic. In order to achieve this, the publisher is giving away free games during the whole month of April. Further, it will bolster these freebies with limited time trials and discounts.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear how long the game will be free once it’s made free on April 14. However, when the publisher previously made Rayman Legends free, it was free for four days. In other words, Assassin’s Creed II will probably be free until the end of next week.

For those that don’t know: Assassin’s Creed II debuted back in 2009. Not only was it one of the highest-rated games of 2009, but it’s widely considered one of the best games of last generation and the best entry in the long-running series that it help cement.

Below, you can read more about the classic, award-winning game:

“Assassin’s Creed 2 is the follow-up to the title that became the fastest-selling new IP in video game history. The highly anticipated title features a new hero, Ezio Auditore da Firenze, a young Italian noble, and a new era, the Renaissance,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Assassin’s Creed 2 retains the core gameplay experience that made the first opus a resounding success and features new experiences that will surprise and challenge players. Assassin’s Creed 2 is an epic story of family, vengeance and conspiracy set in the pristine, yet brutal, backdrop of a Renaissance Italy. Ezio befriends Leonardo da Vinci, takes on Florence’s most powerful families and ventures throughout the canals of Venice where he learns to become a master assassin.”